Summer is almost halfway through and we still have a great line up at Crooked Tree Arts Center.
Tomorrow, July 29, marks the 62nd annual Crooked Tree Arts Center outdoor art fair at the Grand Traverse Civic Center. This event brings more than 100 artists and their art to you. You don’t have to deal with traffic downstate, getting a hotel and navigating less familiar streets. We are celebrating our third year at the Civic Center, a Grand Traverse County Park, conveniently located off of US31 and Garfield. This art fair will be the largest since 2019 and we couldn’t be more excited!
It never ceases to amaze me, each year, how in a matter of hours on the north end of the park, a city of tents pop up. I find the psychology of how the artists fill and decorate their booths fascinating. There is a lot of thought that goes into the display and layout of the booths. Some will have furniture and rugs to help create the look of an interior to give you a sense of how the piece might look in your home.
So how exactly does the art fair come together? The artists start applying to art fairs in the depths of winter, far from the warm summer days that these art fairs will take place in. CTAC brings together a group of jurors to go through all of the applications, reviewing their art and art-making process. As applications are scored, we strive to find a balance of mediums, giving you an opportunity to choose from many different types of art.
We also choose to support artists that are making individual pieces of art, not mass producing items that you can find in the department stores. Once the artists have been notified of their acceptance, they then have the challenge of mapping out a schedule, whether it is art fairs in the region, across the state or around the country. Some of the artists participate in art fairs nearly year round. This year we will have several artists that are coming to the CTAC Art Fair following a three-day art fair in Ann Arbor and then heading on to the Suttons Bay Art Fair next weekend. It’s the busiest time of the year for many artists.
This year you can shop from wood workers, jewelers, ceramicists, fiber artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, illustrators, photographers, glass artists and so much more.
In addition to the art fair, be sure to stop by the gallery on Sixth Street. We are featuring four great exhibits, including the Great Lakes Pastel Society Annual Member Exhibit showcasing 65 artists from around the region. Rufus Snoddy and Glenn Wolff are exhibiting their work in the East Gallery and Royce Deans and Angela Saxon in the West gallery through Saturday, Aug. 5.
In the Rotunda we are featuring artwork from Paint Grand Traverse. You still have an opportunity to see great pieces made during our week long plein air event held back in June. Nearly all of the work in the galleries is for sale. If you find something you like in the extended Paint Grand Traverse exhibit, you can buy it and take it home the same day! Coming Aug. 8, we have two new exhibits opening featuring the work of local artists, Rebecca Howe and Nat Rosales. Join us for the opening reception Friday, Aug. 11.
Last but not least, our fall class schedule will be on the website mid-August. We will have classes and workshops for all ages. If you don’t see something you are interested in on the website feel free to call. We just might be able to custom create that for you.
Come on out tomorrow to support the artists at the art fair. The weather looks great! You are sure to find something for everyone on your list whether it is a recent grad headed off to college, a wedding, house warming or birthday gift, or maybe a treat for yourself. We know for some of you, this is when you get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Buy something handmade, unique and meaningful! You won’t regret it. See you at the fair!
Our gallery on Sixth Street will be closed Saturday, July 29, as we will be at the art fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.