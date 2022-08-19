This week at Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City, we’ve been putting on Paint Grand Traverse, our plein air (outdoor) painting festival and competition. Now in our fifth year, Paint Grand Traverse features outstanding artists from across the country. They come to Traverse City to paint, sell artwork, and compete for major awards. The week also features events for spectators, students, art collectors, and kids and families. The mission of Paint Grand Traverse is to celebrate the beauty of our region, and to make fine art fun and accessible to all.
The term “plein air” is French, and translates to “in open air.” Plein air artists work outside in natural light to capture the mood and atmosphere of a scene. While the practice of making art from life goes back millenia, the plein air movement really took off in the early 1800s. Developments in pre-mixed oil paints and portable easels collided with the French Impressionists’ interest in depicting light and natural, candid scenes. Today, plein air painting enjoys enduring popularity with artists and art lovers around the world. Paint Grand Traverse is a relatively new entrant among national plein air events, but it is quickly becoming a “bucket list” festival for professional plein air painters and art collectors alike.
Over the course of this week, our 36 featured artists have created well over 200 paintings depicting scenes from Leelanau County, Old Mission Peninsula, Traverse City, and Elk Rapids.
Paint Grand Traverse includes several featured painting locations, which are great places for spectators to catch artists at work. Featured locations this week included The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park, Black Star Farms, Dougherty Mission House, Suttons Bay Ciders, Twisted Fish Gallery, Delamar Resort, and more. When the artists weren’t at one of these locations, they were free to follow their bliss, and seek out their own inspiring views and vistas.
The marquee event of the week is this evening’s Collectors Gala. Tonight, we will unveil the juried collection of artwork, and announce our major award winners. Guests will also enjoy creative tasting tables, wine, live music, and have the first opportunity to shop the collection. As of press time, Gala tickets are still available and can be ordered through our website at paintgrandtraverse.com/GALA.
Tomorrow, Saturday, we’re debuting a new Paint Grand Traverse event, an art-themed Community Block Party.
It’s a full day of free, family-friendly art activities at Crooked Tree Arts Center and Hannah Park on Sixth Street.
The day includes a Pint-Sized Paint Out for Kids in the morning, Quick Paint Competition in the afternoon, live music, food, and a street fair. It’s also the public premier of the Paint Grand Traverse week artwork in our galleries. We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to wrap up our fifth annual event than to throw a party for the friends, neighbors, and visitors who have helped make Paint Grand Traverse a great addition to summer in Traverse City!
