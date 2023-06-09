It is no secret that the Grand Traverse region is beautiful. We’ve got the landscape, the water and the light is something pretty unique. I am not sure how many people realize just how unique the lighting is in this region. Photographers will often use reflectors to fill shadows, especially outdoors to where the light is not controlled. The peninsulas, Old Mission and Leelanau, have built in reflectors with the bay and lake bouncing the light naturally, creating unique lighting all year long. Artists are always remarking at the light in our region, something I think many of us take for granted.
In less than a month, 32 plein air artists will descend on the region for a week-long painting competition. Paint Grand Traverse returns for its sixth season and proves to be another great event. What is Paint Grand Traverse? Artists showcase their painting skills in a week-long competition painting “en plein air” or simply put, painting outdoors. Painting outdoors differs greatly from studio painting. The artists must adapt to the changing light and weather conditions, they must be spontaneous and experienced to meet the challenges of a competition. There is no time for creative block or quite frankly, indecision. Throughout the week, the artists will paint in different areas of the region including downtown Traverse City, Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsula and Elk Rapids.
So how does this event work exactly? The artists will arrive June 18, at Crooked Tree Arts Center for a kick off meeting and to get their canvas and papers stamped with the official Paint Grand Traverse 2023 stamp. This stamp ensures that all of the work submitted for the competition were truly made during the official painting time period. This brings added value to the finished painting.
The painters will then focus their painting in different areas through the region, providing opportunities for spectators to watch them paint. Each day we will offer a free demo at Crooked Tree Arts Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Come and learn from some of the very best plein air painters. The full schedule, including a list of artists and their assigned painting locations can be found on our website. Many spectators will map out their schedule for the week based on the artists schedules.
As someone that has been a part of Paint Grand Traverse since the beginning, it is always exciting to see how artists interpret the area. Each artist is inspired by something different whether it is the views of the bay, the vegetation, buildings and farm equipment, quiet and serene settings or more bustling areas. I guarantee there will be at least one painting, if not more, that will captivate you, reminders of personal memories that you can savor all year long. The paintings capture moments to be shared with family and friends forever. Join Crooked Tree Arts Center as we kick off the summer season in grand style, with Paint Grand Traverse.
