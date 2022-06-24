From September to May, after-school art classes are a staple at Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City, with students in grades K-12 gathering in the late afternoon hours to explore new media, concepts, and expand their visual vocabulary.
But in these warmer months, CTAC is excited to offer a fun, expanded lineup of kids classes and activities to keep the creativity flowing all summer long.
On July 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids and their grown-ups can drop in and do a variety of cherry-themed art projects. One project we love is using native plants (including cherries, of course!) to make natural watercolor paints. We’ll also have cherry zentangles, a printing press and an ice cream sundae collage (with a cherry on top).
“We are thrilled to be a part of the National Cherry Festival again, after two pandemic-modified years,” says CTAC Education Director Kristi Wodek. “It’s such a fun day, and a great opportunity for our neighbors and visitors alike to experience what CTAC has to offer and see our beautiful space.”
Wodek is also the creative mastermind behind CTAC’s “Bauhaus Inspired” art camp, running the week of July 11 for grades 4-8. The Bauhaus was an influential art school that operated from 1919-1933 in Germany, and had strong influence during the 20th century, as it radically redefined design and architecture. The Bauhaus art movement was characterized by its geometric, abstract style, and the idea of uniting artists and craftspeople.
During the afternoon camp, students will learn about the Bauhaus Art Movement, and tackle mixed media projects inspired by different artists throughout the week, including fused glass, 3D mobiles, collage, and graphic arts.
The week of July 18, CTAC presents Animals!, an after-art camp for the animal lover. Students will design their favorite animals (real or imagined!) using fibers, collage, class, and mixed media. Registration for summer art camps is available online at crookedtree.org/summer.
The Crooked Tree Art Fair returns on July 30 for its 61st annual event. Held at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, the Art Fair hosts 100 artists and artisans from across the country.
To make the Art Fair a great event for all ages, CTAC is introducing a new Kids Test Creation Station, designed for kids in the preschool to elementary age group. Each hour during the Art Fair we’ll introduce a new make-and-take activity.
And finally, it wouldn’t be summer at CTAC without Paint Grand Traverse and the Pint-Sized Paint Out for Kids. On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., young artists ages zero to 15 years old will experience the fun and challenge of painting a scene from real life “en plein air” in beautiful Hannah Park next to CTAC on Sixth Street.
All supplies are included, and awards will be presented. For more information about the Pint-Sized Paint Out and other Paint Grand Traverse activities, visit paintgrandtraverse.com/2022.
