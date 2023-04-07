One of the perks of my job at Crooked Tree — well let’s be honest, there are several perks like working with super cool people and being around art every day — but one of the things that I love is having the opportunity to walk into the studio and witness the magic.
I am not pretending that everyone is making their greatest art. Nope, not at all. It’s the synergy, the flow of ideas, the magic of collaboration and being in the moment. Where one student riffs on another and a whirl of “what ifs …?” begin to arise. What if we mixed this color with that color? What if we cut this shape and add this? The experimentation and collaboration is intoxicating. How can you not be inspired when it is happening right in front of you? These moments, even as an observer, give me inspiration. Most students know that if time allowed, I would join right in — it is a contagious energy.
So how do these magical moments come to be? First, the instructors. The instructors set the stage, they create the environment. For each instructor, that looks a little different, whether it is the layout of the room or playing some background music. It is also the way that they present and share their knowledge, their materials and techniques. But I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the role of the student. Students bring to the space a willingness and openness.
I imagine you are asking yourself, how do I fit in? Some of you may even be questioning if you can fit in. The answer is yes.
There is a misconception that you need an art background to engage with Crooked Tree. I just want you to know, that isn’t the case. There is absolutely no expectation that you have any art background. So many times people will come and almost like a confessional, admit that this is their very first time visiting. Welcome. We are happy you are here. Right off the bat I want to give you permission to experience Crooked Tree in a way that suits you, right now, where you are in life.
For some of you, as parents of young children, your bandwidth is quite frankly limited. We get it, we’ve been there. So maybe you only have time for a quick breeze through the gallery to look at the art. Honestly, it might be the perfect reset, like a mediation between your appointments. Or maybe you are recently retired and you’ve been promising yourself you would try something creative when you finally had the time. So here you are. Consider Crooked Tree as your personal art concierge. We are happy to talk about the opportunities that might suit you. For example, you could take a workshop, a one-day commitment with all materials included so you can try before you buy. A teaser if you will, a chance to explore new things.
But honestly, what we have on the website for our upcoming classes, workshops, lectures and events still might not feel like a good fit for you. I am presenting you with a golden ticket (these are unlimited so don’t fret that you have to use it for just the right moment.) This is an opportunity to present a “what if…?” to us. What if….(you fill in the blank)......? The only way we can grow is to have feedback from our community. Some of our very best advocates are full of “what if?” ideas. Odds are if you have a question or suggestion, someone else does, too. I will be the first to admit that we can’t follow through on every suggestion. They do, however, percolate in our heads and more times than not, the idea will lead to another. Before you know it, that idea you shared has led to something tangible, creating a new experience or opportunity.
Before I leave you with the task of dreaming up some “what ifs?” I want to remind you to come and visit the Annual Youth Art exhibit open through April 15. We are featuring art from 25 area schools. The art is good, really good. With the support from members in the community, Crooked Tree gave out more than $1,200 in cash awards and prizes a few weeks ago at the awards ceremony. Additionally, Kendall College of Art and Design awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships! Yes, you read that right, $90,000. KCAD said this is the best show we have ever had.
We hope you will stop in, you won’t be disappointed. And if you have a “what if…?” share it with us. We will be happy you did.
