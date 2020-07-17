INTERLOCHEN — Kristin Celeste taught in the Young Fives program at an elementary school years ago.
She recently stepped back into creating lesson plans with artBright, a peer-to-peer resource for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Activities ranging from recycled silk painting to tri-color leaf printing are prepared with supply kits and given free to children through Facebook events on Celeste’s artBright page.
Celeste said her project began in March when she purchased household items like cleaning supplies and food to fill baskets for those in need.
Celeste said she began offering art kits because moms asked her if she could include activities for their kids.
“I try to design the kits so ages 3-4 can do them with their families, with their parents,” she said. “Anyone can do them. Who doesn’t love an art kit?”
Projects included beading, card making, painting, flower pressing and more. Celeste said summer kits incorporate natural elements like branches and leaves. Kids can simply go outside to gather those items.
Celeste said she hopes kids can start collecting their own art tools like crayons and markers.
“The kids really look forward to it each week,” she said. “I wanted to bring families together in a quiet, peaceful moment so they can experience a little joy. It gives me a lot of joy. It’s a win-win.”
Amy Blauwkamp used to volunteer at Disability Network Northern Michigan, where Celeste works. Blauwkamp said she admires Celeste’s resourcefulness in using recycled canvas and other materials in her projects.
“She tries to make the kits with things people can find in nature or their household,” she said. “The world has so much to offer. It’s looking at things differently.”
She also encourages people to donate materials. Items like old crayons and fabric scraps can be included in the kits.
The free kits, Blauwkamp said, are important not only for underprivileged families but also for creativity.
“You’re learning new things,” Blauwkamp said. “I’m hoping it takes off. For kids to lose their imagination is horrible.”
Though her kids are adults now, she said they would have liked doing these projects. Plus, as a single mom, she would have appreciated an activity to complete as a family.
Dee Widener said she gave many art kits to the kids in her Traverse City neighborhood. Her 12 grandchildren are scattered about and many, she said, are too old for the activities.
“I thought maybe a child around here could use one,” Widener said. “They needed something to do.”
So far she acquired painting and nature-themed jewelry kits, among others. She said she plans to get more in the future.
“It’s really clever,” she said. “It’s just a couple little items in a bag, and what you can do with them. I wish she [Celeste] could do more kits.”
Celeste wants to continue the project for the year and will hold a fundraising artBright Studio Sidewalk Sale from 1-4 p.m. July 17 at 8765 South Rd. in Interlochen. She will sell art supplies, calligraphy sets, vintage Legos and games to benefit her art kits project. Items can be previewed on Facebook.
Each activity has 10 free kits for 10 kids, one per family. Additional kits can be purchased for $10 apiece.
Celeste said each event fills up within 24 hours of her posting it, and between food, supplies and art, she has put together more than 400 kits since March.
Visit facebook.com/artbrightlight for more details or to register for a kit.
