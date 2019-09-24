What was your first museum visit like?
I’m willing to bet it holds a very special place in your heart. It certainly does for me, and it’s something I use as a point of reference from time to time as the new Executive Director of the Dennos Museum Center.
One of my earliest museum memories was a visit to the natural history dioramas at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. I can still see the articulated dinosaurs clearly in my mind’s eye as a young kindergartener. I remember a special trip to the museum gift shop for some freeze-dried astronaut ice cream and the thrill of wanting to learn more and see more. That visit was 30 years ago. I thought nothing else could top a trip to the museum with my family –- it was a memorable experience that made a lasting impression on me even to this day.
The Dennos Museum Center is a very special place for our campus and community. “Giving to ourselves,” as founding director Eugene Jenneman put it best, enables us to provide that special first-time museum experience for so many of our visitors – young and old – in Traverse City and the surrounding counties. The gift of giving can be as simple as a paid museum ticket or even sharing the exhibition or concert schedule with a friend who has never stepped foot inside the door.
You don’t have to imagine the thrill of discovery for would-be visitors. Simply stop by to see it for yourself. The Dennos provides world-class access to everything from contemporary exhibitions and top-rate performances to a Discovery Gallery for children. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy.
In the spirit of sharing and reflecting upon the way in which museums shape and change lives, perhaps you have a memorable story about your children, grandchildren, or even your own first visit to the Dennos that you’d like to share with us. We’d love to hear from you and hope you will share. We have more ways to stay in touch than ever before, and we want to know how your Dennos has changed your life:
Email: dmc@nmc.edu
Instagram: instagram.com/dennosmuseumcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/thedennos
Facebook: facebook.com/thedennos
Mail: Dennos Museum Center, 1701 East Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49686
We look forward to sharing some of your life-changing stories and anecdotes in future editions of our summer newsletter and in this very news column. Until then, I hope you will stop by and see what’s on display. You might even find that the museum is a place where you’d love to volunteer some time, connect with visitors, or build meaningful lifelong relationships. Whether it’s volunteering in the museum store or leading a K-12 or college program for the next generation, there’s no better way to give back to your community than through your museum.
After all, that’s how I met my wife at the Indiana State Museum over 13 years ago.
Museums really do change lives, and our family is living proof of that!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.