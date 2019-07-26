TRAVERSE CITY — “A Conversation with Lily Tomlin” might have been the first thing to sell out for this year’s Traverse City Film Festival, but it isn’t the only event at which film-goers will have the chance to see the actress in action.
A screening of “Lily Tomlin” was added for Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the City Opera House, as were two more Tomlin-tribute movies.
The Traverse City Film Festival is the first to see a newly remastered version of “Lily Tomlin,” prepared specifically for the occasion of Tomlin being honored with the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award, said Film Fest Creative Director Meg Weichman. The documentary hasn’t been widely released since it was made in 1986, Weichman said.
Also added to the lineup are Tomlin’s “Grandma” and “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.” Both will be shown at the Old Town Playhouse at a reduced ticket price of $5.
“Grandma” is a 2015, R-rated film in which Tomlin portrays a once-celebrated lesbian poet whose granddaughter unexpectedly shows up needing $600 and a ride. It will be shown on Aug. 1 at 3 p.m.
“The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” is the 1991 film adaption of Tomlin’s one-woman Broadway show. The PG-13 movie will screen Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.
The film “Lily Tomlin” is a documentary chronicling the making of the Broadway show and the two are good companion pieces, Weichman said.
OTP also will be home to a screening of “Almost Home” — a story about teen homelessness — on July 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets for the film are $20 — $5 of each will be donated to the Traverse City Area Public Schools’ Students in Transition Empowerment Program, Weichman said. A community discussion will take place after the show, along with an acoustic performance by the locally-based band The Accidentals, who wrote a song for the film.
Hosts of Chapo Trap House — an American political and humor podcast — will live-stream the Democratic debate to the OTP July 31 at 8:30 p.m. Hosts will comment on the debate as it goes along, Weichman said.
Then, on Aug. 2 at 9 p.m., they’ll perform a live version of the podcast — also at the OTP — with Film Fest founder Michael Moore as a guest.
After bouncing between venues for a couple of years, the Film Fest’s popular daily discussion panels will get a new home at the OTP, which also will host student films along with the podcasts and some special screenings. The site also has a new fly-screen that was installed this year thanks to a partnership with the Film Fest, said Deb Jackson, OTP interim executive director. OTP and Film Fest evenly split the roughly $5,000 cost, she said.
“This was something they needed, especially for how they’re using our venue this year,” Jackson said.
“It will be a great addition to the technical attributes to our shows throughout the season. In our shows, we are increasingly using more technology.”
The State Theatre showing of “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story” is sold out, but a concurrent screening will take place at the City Opera House, Weichman said. The post-movie Q&A at the State with the comedian and Moore will be live-streamed to the City Opera House, she said.
Weichman said that other screenings quick to sell out include “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “C’est La Vie!,” “After the Wedding,” “Planet of the Humans” — from area director Jeff Gibbs — “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and “Blinded by the Light.”
“Some of our most popular films that have sold the most tickets still have tickets available to other screenings,” Weichman said. “Most films will have guests in person or via Skype.”
Tickets are available at the Film Fest’s main box office at 120 Park Street — a different location from last year — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The festival runs through Aug. 4.
