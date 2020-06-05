TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City filmmaker Rich Brauer became a familiar face in Roscommon County after filming his comedy “Frozen Stupid” in Houghton Lake in 2008.
Twelve years later, community members welcomed Brauer back with open arms — and wallets — to film the comedy sequel “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Waters.”
Brauer was unable to make the sequel happen on his own because Michigan no longer offers film incentives that made the original movie possible.
So he asked for some help.
After initial crowd sourcing failed to reach its goal, Brauer individually contacted residents to see if they would help out with the movie.
According to the filmmaker, the community responded in full force with almost $100,000 in donations from more than 100 donors.
“I was so encouraged to do the sequel that I kind of just threw it out to the community down there and they all chipped in,” Brauer said of the residents in Roscommon County. ”Both of the decisions to do a sequel were driven by people bugging me to do something to follow up on what we had already done. They were driven by demand and interest.
“It’s remarkable.”
Brauer said he wasn’t driven to make “Frozen Stupid 2” for his own financial gain — using all of his own equipment and not getting paid from the generous donations — but instead was pushed by fans of the original to come back to the lake.
Monetary donations weren’t the only thing Brauer received from members of the community. Most all of the props and properties that are seen in the film were donated by locals. Homes, boats, docks, property, fishing equipment, cars and trucks were donated — the Roscommon County sheriff even chipped in some uniforms and a squad car for a scene.
“It was pretty cool because it was a community effort like that,” said Kurt Beachnau, owner of Lyman’s on the Lake Bait and Tackle shop on Houghton Lake. “It’s a smaller community so if you don’t have the answer or whatever Rich needed for the movie, you probably knew someone who did.”
Brauer Productions Inc., the company Brauer owns and operates on the corner of Front and Union in Traverse City, has filmed several movies in northern Michigan including “Dogman”, “Dogman 2: The Wrath of the Litter” and Brauer has film credits on Jeff Daniels’ movies “Escanaba in da Moonlight” and “Super Sucker.” Brauer routinely includes local actors and residents in his films in small roles and as extras and this time was no different.
He has a “great working relationship” with all the communities he has worked in, according to Brian Dungjen, a local actor who was in the film and has worked with Brauer on several other occasions.
Six local actors were credited with roles in the movie and countless others were able to participate as extras. One thing that made “Frozen Stupid 2” special for Brauer was the return of much of the original cast, with the exception of the late Academy Award winner Ernest Borgnine.
Dungjen said Brauer always finds a way to work locals into his films and that is one of the reason why he is so well accepted in the communities he features.
Brauer also used interns for the first time, whom he surprised with a $500 check at the end of filming.
“What made this one different was that I was able to bring virtually everybody back and they even were able to remember exactly their roles in the first movie.” said Brauer. “So it became just like a big reunion, and we just kept the story going.”
The sequel continues the story of Tony Norgard, played by returning star Joey Albright. Tony has a love for fishing and an uncanny ability to use it as an excuse to procrastinate even the most important things.
Beachnau said both of the films are great publicity for a town like Houghton Lake, which relies mostly on tourism.
“Houghton Lake in particular is the most fished inland lake in the state,” Beachnau said. “There are a lot of things involved but I certainly think that the movie is something that will draw attention to that.”
The film finished filming in September and is currently in post-production. Brauer is working with his editor Amber Elliott remotely via Skype to finish audio and color corrections and is waiting to announce a release date once theaters reopen from the coronavirus pandemic.
