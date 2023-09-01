TRAVERSE CITY — Another large space in the Cherryland Center at South Airport and Garfield roads is coming back to life as soon as January next year. The Traverse Symphony Orchestra, through generous grants and diligent fundraising, is expanding its educational program offerings and establishing a new Community Music School.
Designs have been approved and fundraising benchmarks met, so facility buildout should begin next month, said TSO Executive Director Kedrik Merwin.
“This is a really exciting project,” said Merwin. “It’s really about what we can provide for the community at all ages.”
TSO has been providing educational programs to the public for more than 20 years. The goal with this project, a year and a half in the making so far, is to expand and consolidate those programs in a central location next to the Traverse City Curling Club, formerly K-Mart.
Current TSO educational programming is held in shared spaces such as churches, schools, and library facilities. Programs include guided instruction for ensembles, group classes in partnership with Northwestern Michigan College, TSO in Schools, Tots at Traverse Area District Library, pop-up concerts and more.
“We’ve had great relationships but this will give a chance to give us our own space to control scheduling, equipment storage,” said Merwin. “This will allow us a whole new level of space for our programming.”
After more than a year of searching, the TSO board opted to lease the space at the Cherryland Center, which is owned by the TC Curling Club. Site requirements made for limited search parameters.
“We needed a central location with great parking, 15,000 square feet of space, 16 foot ceiling minimum and a loading dock,” said Merwin. “It’s helping realize the (TCCC’s) strategic vision of revitalizing the vacant and derelict space at the former K-Mart to really create something that is a cultural center for our community.”
Design sketches by Traverse City firm Cornerstone Architecture show a large rehearsal room wrapped on two sides by practice rooms, offices and conference rooms. One isolated office near the rehearsal room is reserved for the maestro.
The TSO’s overall vision and direction is guided by internationally renowned maestro Kevin Rhodes. He began his career in Europe and has served as music director for the TSO since 2001. This season, Rhodes is acting as Music Director of Massachusetts’ Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Principal Conductor of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra in Boston, and continues to work with the Opera Houses of Vienna, Milan, and Oslo.
“Kevin Rhodes and his wife, Jane, have a house on Old Mission Peninsula, so though he conducts all over the world, we are his official home base,” said Becky Childs, TSO’s director of community engagement. “We coordinate well in advance with our season planning to have him here as much as possible. This upcoming season he will conduct seven of 10 concerts.”
Childs has been with TSO for two years, and has launched community outreach programs while writing grants and finding event sponsors, among other duties. Rhodes’ artistic vision and TSO’s educational programming are put into action by Merwin, who was music director at Interlochen Center for the Arts prior to taking the helm at TSO four years ago.
“Rhodes does all the artistic programming. I’m responsible for all the other things, the operational side,” he said. “Rhodes has the artistic vision about how they’re going to play and what they’re going to play. I’m responsible for making those things happen.”
As the TSO staff and board of directors continue their work, the Cherryland Center space will provide room to grow. Approximately 20 percent of the space on the design sketch is reserved for future expansion. TSO education programs are currently offered to residents of Grand Traverse, Leland, Antrim, Kalkaska and Frankfort counties, with more planned.
“After this established as home of the symphony and our education programs, we’ll start creating satellite programs in the surrounding communities, said Merwin. “That’s the next big goal after this.”
Mary Beth Milliken, a current TSO board member and the daughter-in-law of TSO and Old Town Playhouse founder Elnora Milliken, said the school is a fitting tribute to Elnora.
“A music school it brings something else to mind that I don’t think that many people know about Elnora — she was a music teacher when she first started out,” she said. “All of her kids took music lessons. She would just be beaming to know there is a realistic, financially sound plan to put together a music school and headquarters for the TSO right here in Traverse City. It’s a very positive step forward for the Symphony.”
