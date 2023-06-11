HONOR — Claudia Schmidt, described as a musical adventurist, returns to northern Michigan this summer with her sweet vocals and insightful lyrics.
Schmidt has been a cornerstone of the region’s music landscape for 50 years. Her 12-string guitar, mountain dulcimer and original songs bloom in her folk, jazz and blues explorations. She brings to local audiences a legacy of 22 albums, television, radio, theater performances, small club and larges stage concerts.
Schmidt returns to Benzie County on June 18 to perform at the Grow Benzie Community Center in Benzonia.
“It’s a beautiful and intimate setting that brings people together,” said Grow Benzie’s concert coordinator Gaia Pampu.
“We’re excited to host her and pay homage to the incredible work she’s done.”
Pampu said Schmidt’s music complements the nonprofit’s mission of enriching the region through programs supporting community health, wellbeing and prosperity. Grow Benzie is an anchor for area clubs, nonprofits and collaboratives ranging from art and bee guilds to an artisan fiber collective to growing space and an incubator kitchen.
Raised in the greater Detroit area, Schmidt’s northern Michigan family vacations nurtured area connections. Her career unfolded organically, as she likes to say. The 1970s took her to Chicago stages. In 1981, she performed at the first Blissfest Music Festival at Harbor Springs, helping to establish the iconic event.
It was in the 1990s that the Beaver Island life called her. She lived on the island through the decade and operated a bed and breakfast.
“It didn’t endure,” she said. As a result, she returned to performing. “It was like renewing a vow.”
For the next five years, Schmidt made Traverse City her home, followed by five years in Minneapolis. She currently nests in Connecticut.
Curiosity about life and the world lies at the heart of Schmidt’s story.
“If you’re a curious person, you’re naturally engaged and it becomes a delight and joy,” she said. “It’s a big part of what I bring to an audience. People need it more than ever — it’s healing.”
Schmidt’s musical journey offers a window into her life’s path.
“Looking at my body of work, I feel it tells the story of what I’ve been up to for 50 years,” she said. “And I feel I was doing my best for the time.”
The artist’s musical voyage continues, shaped by contemporary politics and the cultural environment.
“I’m trying to navigate, through my art, all the emotions we’re going through now,” she said.
Schmidt believes harnessing creativity is an ageless process and hers remains dynamic after five decades.
“When something is beckoning, I can connect with it more quickly,” she said. “I think I’m more prolific than when I was younger.”
Schmidt describes her musical footprint as restorative, healing and nurturing.
“I feel incredibly grateful to have found this work,” she said.
She returns to the area in August to perform with jazz pianist Jeff Haas and at Wheatland Music Festival on Sept. 8-10 in Remus.
