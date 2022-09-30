INTERLOCHEN — Let’s be honest — many of us are intimidated by classical music.
Perhaps it seems too highbrow, and all of the dates and facts are daunting, or the terminology goes over our heads. And if adults feel this way, then surely kids don’t stand a chance in understanding the classical genre and all of its adagios, berceuses, concertos, and what have you.
However, what if there was a podcast that provided entertaining and insightful descriptions, explanations, and examples of classical music to help adults and kids alike discern and develop an appreciation for classical music?
Well, such a podcast does exist. Enter Interlochen Public Radio’s recently launched “Classical Sprouts: The AWESOME Classical Music Podcast for Kids” — a weekly interactive exploration of classical music.
“Classical Sprouts,” hosted by Emmy-winning music host, producer, and broadcast personality Kate Botello, is a twist on “Kids Commute,” the award-winning early morning kids classical music program also hosted by Botello on Interlochen Public Radio (IPR).
With the success of “Kids Commute,” which also focuses on classical music, IPR decided to translate this short radio program into an easy-to-access podcast, which jibes with the podcast’s mission of making classical music accessible and exciting for children and families.
Since sharing their first podcast episodes on June 20, which covered “West Side Story,” “Dies irae,” and “Rodeo,” new episodes have been airing every Monday.
“‘Kids Commute’ is one of our most successful programs,” said IPR Music Director Dr. Amanda Sewell. “We’re extremely excited to take this winning concept to a national audience with the ‘Classical Sprouts’ podcast. We hope that by expanding our reach, kids and families everywhere can experience the joy, humor, and history of classical music under the expert guidance of Kate Botello.”
And Sewell is correct in that sentiment — Botello is an accomplished broadcasting veteran with extensive arts experience and the perfect fit for hosting “Classical Sprouts.”
Botello was one of the founding on-air personalities for the national television network ZDTV, later renamed TechTV. She also puppeteered and voiced Tilde, ZDTV’s “virtual host,” which earned her an Emmy Award. While living in New York City, Botello worked as a freelance actor, singer, and playwright before bringing her myriad skills to Traverse City in 2005.
And since 2012, after six years of running the Summer Musical Theatre Camp and the Showstoppers/Advanced Musical Theatre Program for the Old Town Playhouse Young Company, Botello has devoted her talents to broadcasting with IPR, hosting programs all listeners can enjoy.
“When you really love something, it’s exciting and wonderful to share it with someone who’s never experienced it before,” Botello expressed. “Classical music can feel foreign or opaque if you’re brand new to its sound. Classical can be much more fun to hear when you know a little bit about its context or how it’s made. All the kids listening will hopefully approach classical as just another genre of music to listen to.”
The themes for “Classical Sprouts” episodes are diverse and unexpected, keeping listeners of all ages engaged and on the edge of their seats.
“This summer includes episodes about Beethoven’s Symphony no. 9 and the famous ‘Ode to Joy,’ the Harlem Renaissance, Rossini’s Cinderella opera “La Cenerentola,” and the music of Ukraine,” said Sewell. “We’ll also learn about musical instruments like the harp and bagpipes.”
Yes, each episode tackles a unique theme, lasting only 15-20 minutes, and is chock-full of surprising facts, astonishing true stories, and enlightening excerpts from influential compositions. Plus, there’s always a trivia question related to the theme with the answer shared at the episode’s conclusion for kids, parents, or anyone, to contemplate.
“My favorite thing in the world is when kids send us notes about how they enjoy the program, tell us they’ve found a new favorite composer, or go out of their way to share their life events with us because we spend so much time together on the radio,” added Botello.
Kids and adults have shared praise for “Classical Sprouts,” letting Botello, Sewell, and all of IPR know how the podcast is positively impacting their lives. Stephanie Pierce and her daughter Hazel are two such listeners who have thoroughly enjoyed this new way of appreciating music.
“My daughter and I have learned so much together about classical music: how instruments work, the context of some of our favorite compositions, and how to listen for cues in music, so we understand the message the composer is trying to send us,” said Pierce. “We’ve had so much fun talking about what a piece made us feel. The world of classical music is so much more accessible and alive to me now than it ever was growing up.”
Another listener, Carrie RavenStem, shared her family’s reaction to the podcast: “We appreciate all of the educational elements without it being sappy or childish. We’ve always spoken straight to our kids without patronizing them, so this podcast rings true to us. It’s so well done, and we’re excited to hear more!”
As Sewell points out, one of the best parts of “Classical Sprouts” is that kids and families can enjoy the podcast any time and anywhere — they don’t have to wait to hear it on the radio during a particular day and time.
“Thanks to ‘Classical Sprouts,’ my daughter has never perceived classical music as hard to relate to or understand,” added Pierce. “As we’ve learned from Kate [Botello]: classical music isn’t fancy — it’s just music!”
Embracing such an approach makes learning about classical music fun without feeling confusion or frustration when confronted with something new. “Classical Sprouts” is helping put excitement and curiosity into a topic that has previously seemed daunting or out of reach.
Interested listeners can find IPR’s “Classical Sprouts” podcast on interlochenpublicradio.org, Apple podcasts, and Spotify.
