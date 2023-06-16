LELAND — Art imitates life in “Breathing Space,” which is set in a decluttering workshop at the community arts center of an upscale lakeside village populated by the affluent 1 percent and those who attend to them.
The new comedy by playwrights and co-directors Rebecca Reynolds and McAdoo Greer is set to premiere at the Old Art Building in Leland on June 16-18.
But the self-referential setting is only a part of the story. “Breathing Space” features an all-star cast of local and national professional actors, and is a hilarious look at the foibles of its eccentric characters and their relationships to their possessions — and to each other.
The characters meet at the decluttering workshop, which gets sidetracked and heads downhill “faster than a Marie Kondo meltdown, as old wounds are kept, donated or thrown away like last year’s Lululemon Bucket Hat,” according to Reynolds.
Leland resident Reynolds has worked in film, television, and theater in New York, Los Angeles, and points in between. Most recently she co-created and produced the true crime podcast “Hollywood and Crime” on Wondery. She also served as writer and producer for the long-running hit HBO comedy series Arli$$. But it was a decluttering workshop in tiny Lake Leelanau that provided the spark of the idea that would become the “Breathing Space” stage play.
“I went to the workshop, and there were 12 or 13 people there that I didn’t know, and the workshop leader wanted us to tell our names, and three or four sentences about why we were there,” said Reynolds.
“Well all I can say is I was number 11 in the circle, and it took 55 minutes to get to me. Because stuff is very loaded — getting rid of stuff, hanging onto stuff, being an empty nester — and people were crying and hugging. I knew then that ‘stuff’ had a lot of potential as a setting for a play.”
Reynolds’ writing partner and co-director is another showbiz veteran, McAdoo Greer. Greer lives in Paris, Tennessee and is a writer, performer, and alumna of The Groundlings improv comedy troupe. The two met in 1989 at the West Kentucky Playwrights Festival, and have been friends and collaborators ever since.
Reynolds called Greer with the idea of a play set at a decluttering workshop, and the two got to work developing it. But “Breathing Space” took a circuitous route from the page to the stage.
In 2021, the Old Art Building approached Reynolds with the idea of expanding their theatrical programming.
“So of course I said, ‘My friend and I have this play. And, it’s set in the Old Art Building’ Because the Old Art Building has all sorts of workshops. And they loved the idea,” said Reynolds.
“Breathing Space” was originally scheduled to premiere in September 2022 as part of the Old Art Building’s 100th anniversary season, but COVID-19 had other plans. Three cast members fell ill during rehearsal week, and with no understudies, the decision was made to postpone the show.
For this new production, five of the original actors were able to return, and are joined by three new cast members.
“As a playwright, it’s interesting to see that your play works not only for the people you originally worked with, but for other people too,” noted Reynolds.
The play touches on themes of class and the lives of people who get half the pay for a view of the bay — reflecting economic realities of Leelanau County.
“I’ve been here full time since 1998, and my husband is from a long time summering family. I didn’t even know that ‘summering’ was a verb growing up,” said Reynolds.
While the setting of “Breathing Space” is overtly and purposefully Leland, when asked if the characters might have real-life analogues, Reynolds denies the charge.
“[Co-writer] McAdoo Greer isn’t from here and doesn’t know these people, so the answer is really no,” explained Reynolds. “But the funny thing is, somebody who was born and bred here, whose family has been here for forever, she read the play, and she said ‘I know every person you wrote this about,’ And I said wow, because I didn’t write it about anybody.”
“Breathing Space” will run for one weekend only, and the production team is thrilled to stage the show at the Old Art Building.
“We’re grateful to the Old Art Building for upping their theater game, by getting new theater lights, getting a great sound person, and supporting this original play full-throttle. That kind of support for live theater is amazing,” said Reynolds.
The red carpet premiere on June 16 is sold out, but as of press time, tickets are still available for shows on June 17 and 18. For information and tickets, visit oldartbuilding.com.
