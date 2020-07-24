TRAVERSE CITY — Warm weather, cold cider and ... Christmas cheer?
The Acoustic Taproom in Traverse City hosts the first annual Christmas in July event from 2-10 p.m.on Friday.
The small indoor-outdoor lounge described by marketing coordinator Jeannette Elzer as the “best basement ever” will be hosting live music all day with three different performers.
Corbin Nanikas will start the day from 2-4 p.m. with original tunes and some Christmas covers followed by Summer Green from 5-7 p.m. and tuba-extraordinaire Aaron Dye to close from 8-10 p.m.
While premiering their new mead brewed in Lake Ann the Taproom will also be offering specialty Christmas cocktails and a 10 percent discount for attendees wearing their holiday cheer.
Raffles will be spread throughout the day and Dream Pirate Gallery will be putting on an art sale and exhibit throughout the event.
“A lot of people they have been driving by us for five years and never stopped in,” Elzer said. “And once they do they never want to leave.”
The taproom is family and dog friendly and is located at 119 N. Maple St.
The event is free to attend and raffle baskets will include samples of their local beers.
