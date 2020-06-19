HONOR — Kevin Siler and Danielle Hoekwater dressed up as Danny and Sandy from the classic film “Grease” on Halloween last year.
The McBain residents didn’t know it at the time, but the coming months would bring major interruptions to some of their favorite activities.
Bars and restaurants closed their doors, summer festivals and gatherings canceled one by one and their local movie theater closed its doors for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly nine months later, the couple sensed some return to normalcy as they caught “Grease” as a part of a double feature when the Cherry Bowl drive-in theater in Honor opened to the public last Friday.
“It is perfect just to be outside and around people again,” Siler said as they prepared for “Rango” to grace the big screen.
“We were talking when we pulled in about how we are glad we liked doing this instead of always going to the bar or something. It is something fun and different to do.”
The family-owned theater, which has been open for 67 years, is currently the only place to see a movie in northern Michigan with indoor theaters staying closed because of state executive orders.
Recent directives allowed for Cherry Bowl owner Laura Clark and her staff to gear up for the season — implementing all the necessary guidelines provided — and begin to offer a safe activity for families across the region to enjoy.
“This is a nice atmosphere, there is a lot of space outdoors and it just seemed like a good opportunity to get her (Alyvia) out,” said Kalkaska resident Aaron Perrin as his 9-year-old daughter Alyvia played in the back of their SUV. “Movies were something we really liked to do before all this started so this gives us a great opportunity to get back to it.”
The theater is only able to operate at 50 percent capacity right now and has ways to help their customers socially distance while taking in some of their favorite movies this summer. One-way concession lines draped with colored flags and an empty car port between movie-goers were utilized on opening night.
Unfortunately, distancing guidelines and safety precautions aren‘t the only things that will look different at the Cherry Bowl this summer according to Clark. Until they are allowed a higher capacity, Clark said the theater will only be open on the weekends rather than seven days a week.
There is also a dearth of new movies to premier because of the ongoing pandemic.
“We typically show top-10 movies on the break but the big distributors are pulling all their movies back and scheduling them for next year,” said Clark. “They have been putting together some movies that we can select from. They are digitizing them and we can select oldies like ‘Rango’ or ‘Grease.’”
Clark said with the limited amount of new releases available this summer she is worried about the draw of the movies they will be able to show. The Cherry Bowl limits their features to ratings of PG or PG-13 — typically with a children’s movie to start the double feature and an action or drama to close out the evening — and Clark said she was unaware of any movies that fit those parameters that are set to release this summer.
Clark said the theater has explored showing indie or local films but the normal audience has shown preference to Hollywood films.
No matter the feature being shown, one thing is for sure, according to Clark.
“It’s a good family experience and it always has been,” she said. “The kids drag the parents here and it is a good memory-maker, it goes back generations too.
“A lot of people see the drive-in is open and think ‘oh it’s summertime!’ They have been waiting for it and we are excited to do what we can for the community.”
