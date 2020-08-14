TRAVERSE CITY — The AMC Cherry Blossom 14 movie theater will reopen on Aug. 27.
It, like all AMC theaters, closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AMC said Thursday it will reopen locations in waves. About 100 U.S theaters, none in Michigan, will open in the Aug. 20 first wave.
The Traverse City location, 3825 Marketplace Circle in Buffalo Ridge Center, is in the Aug. 27 second wave of openings, according to the AMC website. It is the only Michigan location listed with that opening date. AMC’s website lists the other 12 Michigan locations as “Will reopen when local guidelines allow.”
All AMC theaters in some states, including New York, New Jersey and North Carolina, will remain closed until coronavirus guidelines permit reopening.
The web page for the Cherry Blossom 14 states that auditoriums will be limited to 30 percent normal capacity to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required before, during and after movies except while consuming food or drinks. AMC partnered with The Clorox Company to develop a cleaning, disinfecting and air filtration system intended to reduce virus spread.
AMC operates about 660 theaters in the U.S. and more than 200 in Europe and the Middle East. Some of the overseas theaters already have reopened, according to entertainment news website Deadline.com.
“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” AMC Theatres CEO and President Adam Aron said in a release.
The company expects to have two-thirds of its U.S. theaters open by Sept. 3, according to the release. That’s the opening day for the much-anticipated “Tenet,” a spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan.
In August, AMC nationally plans to screen classic films including “Back to the Future,” “Grease,” “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther” and “Star Wars Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back.”
The AMC release lists Aug. 21 as the start date for “Cut Throat City,” “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls,” “Inception 10th Anniversary Event,” and “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula.”
Disney plans to release the next installment of the X-Men series, “The New Mutants,” on Aug. 28.
Theater owners and movie lovers alike long have wondered when theaters could reopen. AMC announced March 18 that it would, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, close all its theaters and lay off 25,000 employees.
The continuing pandemic led to financial stress for AMC and other businesses that depend on large indoor gatherings.
S&P Global, a New York-based financial information and analytics company, on April 2 downgraded AMC Entertainment from B (vulnerable to adverse conditions, but able to meet financial commitments) to CCC, (currently vulnerable and dependent on favorable business, financial and economic conditions to meet financial commitments).
AMC’s stock price has trended downward from a peak of $35.30 in December 2016.
It hit a low of $2.13 on April 13, 2020, a month after theaters closed because of the pandemic. The price on Thursday had rebounded to $5.26.
