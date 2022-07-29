TRAVERSE CITY — From photography assistant to creative director for Coachella 2022 shows Traverse City-born Chase O’Black has risen through the ranks within the creative industries since moving out west in 2014. And with his work recently mentioned in a “Pitchfork” article, there is no indication that he has any plan to slow down his artistic and professional growth.
From a young age, O’Black was exposed to all sorts of art experiences at home and during international travel with family; more importantly, he was encouraged to participate and try new things. But O’Black didn’t just excel at creative endeavors — he also possessed a knack for leading and bringing plans to fruition.
“(Chase) is an organizer,” said his father, photographer Alan Newton. “He is good at taking an idea and making it happen. His gift is communicating to groups of people to get them involved.”
Called a doer and a planner by previous student senate advisor Ryan Ranger, now Traverse City West Middle School principal, O’Black’s determination and potential were evident during his years at TC West.
“Everything Chase did, he did well, and he inspired others, exhibited passion and confidence,” said Ranger. “I am not surprised at all [by his achievements] — I actually expected it from Chase. I wasn’t sure what path he would take, but I knew it’d be creative. All indicators pointed to success.”
O’Black attended Michigan State University, receiving his bachelor’s in marketing with a fine art specialization in photography and design in 2014. Not long after, he drove cross-country to settle in California.
Without any job prospects, O’Black initially struggled to get his foot in the door until a mutual friend connected him with photographer David LaChapelle for an unpaid internship. This opportunity got O’Black into fashion and commercial photography, where he worked with people he’d seen on the big screen.
“It’s slightly unnerving having to hold a tape measure up to Anne Hathaway’s face so that your photographer can make her portrait on an old film camera,” O’Black admitted.
After six months of working long hours as a photography assistant, O’Black realized that path wasn’t for him, and in 2015, another friend introduced him to some up-and-coming musicians. One of them was Elohim — an electro-pop recording artist — who asked O’Black to be her creative director before she had even launched her career.
Since taking hold of that opportunity, O’Black has worked on things he loves, contributing to projects he once idolized. He also pushed himself to continue growing and broadening his horizons.
“When I started creative directing in 2015, I also began to teach myself the ins and outs of live musical performance — learning stage design, lighting, video direction, and the ebb and flow of an artist’s performance,” he said.
O’Black has toured with various musicians, including A$AP Rocky, Blackbear, Cardi B, Louis the Child, and Lil Uzi Vert, designing and directing video elements for their shows in collaboration with other creative directors.
Then came Coachella 2022 — the culmination, thus far, of O’Black’s experiences, education, and dedication. O’Black was working as the creative director for Chicago-born duo Louis the Child’s Coachella show when he was invited to collaborate on a unique and avant-garde experience for English musician and DJ Jamie xx’s live Coachella show.
It was Jamie xx’s show that was included in Paul A. Thompson’s April “Pitchfork” article entitled, “The Best and Worst of Coachella 2022.”
“To see his work acknowledged in the Pitchfork article is just another step,” said Newton. “Chase does well with whatever he chooses to do.”
“Pitchfork,” an American online music publication, is known for some interesting takes on aural arts, but Thompson said Jamie xx’s show had the “best — and most pleasingly disorienting — visuals” at Coachella.
O’Black helped bring these visuals to life.
“The performances are never the work of one person; something of this scale takes an army of passionate problem solvers. I am one of many contributors that helped bring it all together. I cannot claim credit as ‘my visuals’ or even ‘my show’ because it wouldn’t exist without everyone else.”
“The review from Pitchfork was nice in the sense that we felt the show was understood,” said O’Black. “When trying something new, you don’t always know if it’s going to connect. I was very appreciative of the writer who highlighted our show.”
With Coachella in the rearview mirror and recently returning from work abroad, O’Black is back in L.A. working on projects with Louis the Child, Bad Bunny, Elohim, and Jamie xx. He will be hitting the road around the U.S. and Europe beginning in August, but after that, he isn’t quite sure what’s next.
“Things in my industry move extremely fast. Long term, I would like to buy a place in Traverse City and be able to come back home more.”
And with a final note, O’Black had this to share with aspiring creatives, artists, and visionaries: “There is nothing more valuable than passion and work ethic. You can be as talented as ever, but it will only get you so far.”
Undoubtedly, O’Black will continue to follow his passion and fine-tune his craft while learning new things through hands-on experience and exciting undertakings. For more information about Chase O’Black, visit chaseoblack.com or Instagram: @chaseoblack.
