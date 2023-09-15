I’m chilly and wet from my daily swim. The sun sets somewhere to my left, and I couldn’t be calmer. A new feeling.
As I consider the undeniable beauty of this place, I’m aware a new dawn breaks for the historic City Opera House, and I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping into my light as the new executive director. With a heart full of excitement and a mind buzzing with ideas, I can hardly contain my eagerness for the incredible journey that lies ahead. Shhh. Listen to the waves.
My life’s journey to Traverse City has been a whirlwind of experiences starting in Saginaw and stretching to the bustling streets of Brooklyn, the thin glitz of Los Angeles, the vibrant arts scene of Chicago. I’ve danced with modern companies, sang on the stages of Europe and waited tables all over the place. With each step, I’ve carried with me a passion for live entertainment and a dedication to fostering connections between artists and audiences. Now, I find myself in the embrace of this charming town, surrounded by the welcome challenges of the natural world and the warmth of a close-knit community.
From the towering skyscrapers of the city to the rolling waves of Lake Michigan, Traverse City has cast its spell on me. The scenic beauty that frames every corner of this town is a constant source of inspiration. Outside, the season announces herself with a crispness in the air and a darkening of the waters — a soothing backdrop to the excitement and promise that fills the air inside City Opera House.
As we dive into the upcoming season, I can’t help but share my enthusiasm for the incredible lineup of performances that we have in store. From timeless classics to cutting-edge productions, our stage will come alive with a tapestry of artistic expression that will captivate audiences of all ages. In just the first few weeks of this season we welcome the uniquely gifted BLKBOK, a neo-classical piano prodigy from Detroit who uses his dexterous arrangements and melodic scores to audibly illustrate his experiences, Lewis Black — a grammy award winning comedian at the top of his delightfully angry game, TAKE3 — a genre-defying classical trio, and so very much more is yet to come! It’s a privilege to be starting to curate experiences for next year, and I can’t wait to witness the magic unfold night after night.
One of the most heartwarming aspects of my transition to Traverse City has been the welcome I’ve received from the community. The new friendships I’ve forged in the short time I’ve been here have been nothing short of remarkable. The passion for the arts that runs deep in this town is truly infectious, and I am deeply moved by the stories and memories that people have shared with me. It’s a reminder that City Opera House is not just a building; it’s a vessel for dreams, memories, and aspirations.
The magic of live entertainment lies in its ability to transport us, to make us feel, and to bring us together. With a heart full of gratitude and a spirit brimming with excitement, I can confidently say that the stage is set for an unforgettable season — one that will resonate with the past and propel us into a brilliant future, right here in the heart of Traverse City.
So, friends, let’s embark on this journey together. Let’s celebrate the arts, embrace connection, and create memories that will linger long after the final applause. The stage is set, and I’ll see you at the theater!
