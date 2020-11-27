CENTRAL LAKE — John was trying to contact aliens.
That’s all the information users know about John Shepherd before watching Matthew Killip’s documentary “John Was Trying To Contact Aliens” on Netflix.
When they finish, they want to know more — not only about Shepherd’s work but the circumstances surrounding his life growing up at his grandmother’s cottage in Central Lake.
“There’s definitely something very real here,” Shepherd said. “I just had to figure out what it is and what powers it.”
The 16-minute film directed and produced by Killip explores Shepherd’s 30-year mission to make contact with extraterrestrial life through a homegrown research effort he called “Project STRAT.”
When Shepherd gives up on his search, he meets his husband and partner John Litrenta in 1993, and closes the film with a heartwarming line:
“So a contact had been made.”
By present time, Project STRAT is no longer in operation. Most of the original equipment from his grandmother’s (Irene Lamb) Central Lake cottage is in storage. Lamb died in 1988 and Shepherd now lives in Kewadin.
But Shepherd said the memories of the project stay with him to this day. He has done hundreds of interviews on his self-funded search for extraterrestrial life and UFO phenomena to the point where Netflix is just another name in the bucket.
Project STRAT has its roots dating back to 1971, when at the time he sent binary sequences with a vertical marker beacon — without necessarily intending to receive a response back.
His hope was to use his equipment to lure a spacecraft over Antrim County so that he could see the aliens fly close to the laboratory.
“We weren’t necessarily expecting them to send a signal or talk to me,” Shepherd said. “That would have been pretty far out.”
Early on, Shepherd believed there was circumstantial evidence his equipment was working.
In the fall of 1973, Shepherd recalled discussion of mass UFO sightings all over Antrim County. His instruments started to experience electromagnetic interference and detect activity in the atmosphere, primarily in power lines and electromagnetic modulation coming into his equipment.
Shepherd had just started broadcasting the binary signal just a year prior to that.
“Fading in, fading out as though these things were traveling in power lines and getting electromagnetic field and inducing a field into them,” Shepherd said. “The service department was getting flooded with calls of sightings all over the area. That was kind of coincidental, if you will, and I don’t believe in coincidences that much.”
Over time, Project STRAT evolved as Shepherd broadcasted music that could be listened to half a million miles into outer space, about the distance from Earth to the Moon.
He chooses music as his medium because he said it represents a universal language.
“If you E.T.s are out there, we’d like you to tune in tomorrow night at 9 p.m. for more cultural music,” Shepherd says in the film on an archived news story.
He purchased and built all of his equipment by himself, some of which he salvaged from the dumpster of the local General Telephone & Electronics provider. Later Shepherd arranged with GTE to acquire or purchase equipment for his research before it was thrown out.
“You have to remember, this was not funded by the government,” Shepherd said. “You had to be resourceful to find your components and parts.”
Central Lake native Aaron Draplin, now 47, said he recalls as a kid witnessing Shepherd searching through trash for parts. At that time he said he was riding bikes and “probably snickering.”
“Unfairly, stupid people would say ‘You need to be careful,’” Draplin said. “He was misunderstood.”
Draplin said the documentary moved him, particularly because he grew up in the same small town of 939 people that Shepherd did. He sees it as a sign the town is becoming more open-minded than it was when he grew up there.
“It was a reminder to me that that community is changing to accept him and his partner (Litrenta), to accept his musical eccentricity,” Draplin said.
Killip, who filmed and edited the film without any assistance outside of the title sequence creation, said he discovered Shepherd’s story in a photo of him next to his grandmother and equipment in the book “In Advance of the Landing.”
When he tracked him down and discussed the idea of doing a film on Shepherd’s life over the phone, he knew then a story about aliens was much bigger than just a story about science.
“His parents were unable to raise him and he was in some ways alone as an only child,” Killip said. “Then, as a young man he was gay in northern Michigan in the 1980s, he’s always been very upbeat about it. I think that may not have always been the easiest thing and in some ways been isolated.
“The idea of sort of young man trying to make contact with something beyond everything outside of everything was quite moving to me.”
The film premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in late January and on Aug. 20, 2020 after being purchased by Netflix.
It’s rated three-stars on IMDB with an average review of 6.3 out of 10. Killip and the film won the Sundance Jury Prize for a Non-Fiction Short Film and were nominated for the festival’s Best Short Film award.
Reviewers by IMDB users and official critics say on Killip’s shortfalls in the film were that it lacked detail and was too short, something even he acknowledged is not usual for a Netflix documentary.
He responded in saying he told story he was interested in.
“The film about John is in some ways unconventional, it ends as a love story and it’s actually about John finding his husband John,” Killip said. “There’s sort of two separate narrative strands in this film ... and those two things are not necessarily related. What I wanted to do was to keep it very tight to build a very small film that kept those two stories resonating with each other.”
The film is available exclusively on Netflix.
