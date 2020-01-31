The staff at the Dennos Museum Center works hard to ensure that its exhibitions, concerts, and programs will engage, enlighten, and entertain our audiences.
At the same time, our work must reflect our community — its residents and visitors — across cultural, ethnic, and gender identities.
Early 2020 is no different, with three temporary exhibitions that celebrate women while highlighting real and serious issues that impact them around the globe and at home.
“Pulped Under Pressure” is an exhibition of handmade paper art from seven women with varying approaches and techniques. From intricate stencil designs to printmaking, sculpture, and video, these artists are relying on tradition while blazing a path of originality in the realm of papermaking.
The exhibition encourages a contemplative slowing down even as it focuses on pressing issues like the environmental crisis and marginalization of women.
Two of the artists, Melissa Potter and Maggie Puckett, have published “The Illuminated Feminist Seed Book,” which tells the story of Seeds InService, a unique Chicago garden project where plant fibers are cultivated for artworks, research, and public interventions.
With her exhibition, “Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day,” Canadian artist Karen Bondarchuk set out to mark the passing time that her mother — diagnosed with dementia in 2010 — no longer could.
For 365 days in 2014, she produced a crow a day on a hand-cut, hand-gessoed panel, remembering her mother as she once was and grieving her loss.
The exhibition explores this personal relationship with universal imagery and messages, and is accompanied by two videos wherein Karen explains some of the background in creating her work.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, almost 6 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, and 16 million people are providing unpaid care for those with dementia. It is also important to recognize that dementia disproportionately impacts women both as a disease and in the required care.
“40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World,” delves into the issues of food insecurity and interrelated problems through the documentary photography of Howard Buffett. Though it deals with the proliferation of poverty, weapons, and access to water, the exhibition also recognizes the role women’s rights play in combating world hunger.
As the exhibition states, “The oppression of women and girls is one of the greatest economic and moral dilemmas of our time. More than two-thirds of the world’s poor are women.”
The goal of the exhibition is to reveal the link between poverty and violence, while underscoring the need for change and providing a hopeful glimpse of what can be done.
In conjunction with these powerful exhibitions, the museum will host several programs that continue the conversation.
Artist and curator Reni Gower will present a paper stencil workshop on Feb. 8, and Karen Bondarchuk will give a presentation on March 20.
Films in March and May will also shed light on women’s impact on mental health issues, the arts, and the media. Be sure to check out dennosmuseum.org to find out more information on these and other programs.
I encourage you to join us this March for Women’s History Month or International Women’s Day on March 8, though every day is a good day to celebrate and support the women in our community and beyond.
What better way is there to do so than by viewing some art, learning a few things, and being inspired to make the world a better place?
