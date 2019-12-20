ELK RAPIDS — Patty Greiner didn’t know where her digital camera was, but daylight was fading fast and so she used her cell phone to take pictures.
She had known about Elk Rapids District Library’s winter solstice photo contest, “Capturing the Light,” for a week, but almost forgot, said Greiner, who lives in the Torch River Bridge area.
“I was coming home from work and went out to take pictures,” she said. “I took a variety of things around my house.”
Greiner only could enter one picture, but the one she ultimately chose — several horses grazing in a snow-dusted field while a light flurry whipped through the air — ended up taking first place.
The only real rule of “Capturing the Light” is that photos must be taken on the winter solstice, said Marianne Priest, an Elk Rapids library assistant who coordinates the contest. Anyone can enter, no matter their age or skill level, she said.
The same rules apply for the 2019 contest, Priest said.
Saturday marks the 2019 winter solstice.
National Geographic explains that the winter solstice occurs in a hemisphere when the earth’s tilt with respect to the sun is at its most extreme. The northern hemisphere’s winter solstice takes place in December, and the southern hemisphere’s in June.
This year’s peak tilt occurs at 11:19 p.m. in the eastern timezone.
The winter solstice isn’t the day of the year with the earliest sunset — that happens earlier in the month — but it has the shortest amount of total daylight, according to National Geographic.
Priest said she came up with idea for “Capturing the Light” last year while brainstorming ideas of things to do on the winter and summer solstices with the library’s coordinator. The original plan was for Priest to judge the entries, but she wasn’t interested in doing so.
Ultimately, the decision was made to post the entries on Elk Rapids District Library’s Facebook page and let the public vote, Priest said.
“From there, we just put it out in the world and people vote by liking their favorite three pictures,” she said. “Whoever gets the first, second and third most ‘likes’ are the winners.”
Winners this year will be awarded Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce “chamber bucks” — first place gets $60, second place $40 and third place $10.
Greiner said she had fun last year, but isn’t sure she’ll enter again.
“If I remember and I see some good things,” she said. “I’ll just see how it goes.”
