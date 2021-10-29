If You Go

If you go:

Location: Grand Traverse Resort in Acme, MI

When: C4 kicks off at 5pm tonight and continues through the weekend. A full schedule of panels and events is available at cherrycapitalcon.com/schedule.

Tickets: Single day tickets (from $5 - $15 depending on the day) and full weekend passes (for $25) will be available for purchase at the door. Admission is free for children 10 and under, as well as for military personnel and veterans.

COVID-19 Protocols: Masks will be required for everyone ages 5 and older. Room capacity will be monitored and managed as needed. More info is available at cherrycapitalcon.com/faqs.

Don’t Miss: The Great Cartoonist Sketch-Off, Saturday at 1 p.m. This fan favorite routinely fills the room.