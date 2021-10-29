ACME — When the doors to the 12th Cherry Capital Comic Con open tonight, it will mark exactly 887 days since the doors closed on the last show in 2019.
The organizers counted.
“The fact that we’re actually getting to go finally is huge. It’s a huge sigh of relief. It’s a big ball of excitement that I think all of us are ready to just release,” said Corey Maslowski, media relations director for Cherry Capital Comic Con.
Cherry Capital Comic Con, also known as C4, was not the only show impacted by the pandemic. From New York to Detroit to Chicago, COVID-19 forced delays and cancellations of multiple annual, fan-driven expos featuring comic book and pop entertainment creators.
C4’s Executive Director Rob Humphrey closely watched other shows around the country as everyone began to resume.
“What you’re seeing nationwide at this point is all of 2020 shows and all of 2021 shows, all going forward in the back half of the calendar in 2021. We really fit the last 18 months to two years of shows in a six-month time period. It’s such a wild and exciting time in our business.”
Among this flurry of activity, Traverse City organizers are unique for rescheduling C4 to coincide with a holiday matching the Comic Con spirit.
Humphrey said, when organizers found out that Halloween weekend was open, making the rescheduling decision “was a no-brainer.”
“What better way to come back and celebrate the return of that community element, being able to see each other and have those connections, than what is arguably the biggest costuming weekend … the biggest community-centered, fun weekend of the year?”
Humphrey said C4 is known for being a family-friendly Con, and that kids with great Halloween costumes will especially enjoy Sunday’s activities.
The Oct. 31 fun starts with a free children’s costume contest at 10 a.m., which will be celebrity-judged by members of the Star Wars 501st legion. Following the contest, kids will join stormtroopers in a parade “fit for an Emperor,” before having the opportunity to trick-or-treat from artists exhibiting on the convention floor. Additionally, Source Point Press will be providing copies of an exclusive, all-ages comic book to the first 500 guests on Sunday, so kids will be able to get a free comic of their own.
There are also plenty of activities for adults, including a costume contest on Saturday night. But even attendees who did not quite get around to costume design this year will still find plenty to enjoy.
Star Wars fans can look forward to spotting members of the globally-recognized 501st and Rebel Legions as they walk the floor wearing movie-replica quality costumes. Attendees will also be able to take photos with their favorite characters at photo ops scheduled throughout the Con.
Local fan favorite The Great Cartoonist Sketch Off happens Saturday at 1 p.m. With extensive crowd interaction, the event features artists who return year after year to banter, entertain, and engage in friendly one-upmanship as they push the level of cartoon absurdity.
Gamers will enjoy a dedicated room for free tabletop play, as well as Super Smash Bros tournaments, and role playing games including Pathfinder and Hidden Worlds.
And this year, fans of Pokémon, the Simpsons, Spider-Man, and even pro-wrestling will be able to hear from numerous creators, including Veronica Taylor who played the original voice of Ash, Bill Morrison who drew the very first Simpsons comic, and Marvel Comics artists Angel Medina and Ryan Stegman who have each rendered Spider-Man.
Kingsley resident Benny Richard is attending C4 this year for the seventh time. He said wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone is the special guest he’s most excited to see.
“He’s a wrestling legend. I’m banking on going and saying hi to him. My brothers and I grew up watching him, I’ve watched him all my life. So that will be a cool thing to see.”
Richard, who often participates in the adult costume contest, is also looking forward to seeing the hard work people put into their costumes over the past two years.
“It’s just seeing the costumes and seeing everybody happy. It’s doing the Con life again. It’s always a warm and inviting feeling.”
Traverse City resident Tara Masloswki is one of more than 70 artists exhibiting throughout the weekend in C4’s Artists Alley. An avowed “lover of the dark and spooky,” Maslowski, whose pronouns are they/them, said they will have prints and stickers in the spirit of Halloween. They also plan to have allergy-friendly candy for Sunday’s trick-or-treating.
Most of all, Maslowski is excited to reunite with a community of artists. They said their favorite event is tonight’s Drink & Draw.
“All the artists come together, and we sit at a conference table, and we work on pieces for the silent auction that happens on Saturday. I am sitting next to Marvel artists, people from every spectrum you can imagine, and we’re all just sitting, working together, helping each other out, and it’s just a really great feeling.”
Humphrey said C4’s emphasis on community is rooted in the event’s origin story. He was in the room over a decade ago when a group of people chatting in Traverse City’s Top Comics wondered if Northern Michigan was a large enough market to support an event. He said the group coalesced around Traverse City’s Top Comics’ owner Mike Akerley, and “next thing you know, we were marching steadfastly to doing the first show.”
C4 has grown ever since, reaching about 4,000 attendees in 2019. The event continues to be organized by an all-volunteer team, many of whom date their participation back to that first conversation in a comic book shop. Whatever this year’s attendee number, Humphrey said he hopes the event always feels small.
“We have this experience where you can meet people that you wouldn’t normally get a chance to have access to unless you went to a larger show, but the setting is so much more laid back and intimate that you can actually get one-on-one time and have a personal conversation.”
Humphrey said those personal connections are what is most important to him. He said he realized how meaningful this year’s C4 experience would be after getting a preview during a recent visit to the New York Comic Con.
“I think we’re all acutely aware of what this past couple of years has caused us all to feel and things that we’ve lost, but I don’t think it really becomes apparent — the impact of living through what we as a culture have lived through — until you have those moments where you get to reconnect, and you’re faced with that thing you haven’t had in so long. That to me is probably the most significant thing about this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.