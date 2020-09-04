TRAVERSE CITY — Chasten Buttigieg remembers when Traverse City officials faced severe backlash for a rainbow “We are Traverse City” sticker that was created to promote TC as an inclusive place for LGBTQ people.
Growing up gay in a conservative town was tough for Buttigieg who said he constantly felt like he had to hide his true self.
After leaving nearly 13 years ago, Buttigieg and his husband, former presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, returned to Traverse City to find it a more inclusive place, he said.
“I remember just as a young person feeling like, ‘is this how homophobic my community is, you can’t even have a sticker on your car?’” Buttigieg said. ”Now I come home and they have painted Front Street rainbow and I see these ‘Up North Pride’ signs and it is so inspiring.”
Buttigieg will launch his book promotion tour for “I Have Something to Tell You” as the headliner for the 2020 National Writers Series Fall Virtual Series on Sept. 10 via Zoom.
Buttigieg recounts the struggles of coming out to his family and the repercussions that came with it, bringing in a sense of humor along the way.
After leaving TC and becoming a first generation college student, Buttigieg shares what it was like to be a young gay person navigating the world — something he never had as a kid.
“The most special thing about writing the book was that I felt like I was writing a book I wish I would have had when I was younger,” Buttigieg said. “There’s so many things in that book, not just about growing up gay in a pretty conservative place, but also there’s a lot of hope in there.”
From his family supporting him, to helping run a presidential campaign, Buttigieg hopes his struggles can be related to by people all over the country.
“I try my best to make sure that when I’m using my platforms that I’m using it to bring people together to speak the truth, to help people feel seen and understood and respected,” Buttigieg said. “I think this book will help many people in the LGBTQ community who are not strangers to people not seeing their dignity and their worth.”
Buttigieg headlines the Fall Series that runs from Sept. 10-Dec. 3.
Also included are New York Times bestseller Ruth Ware (“One by One”); Yaa Gyasi (“Transcendent Kingdom”); Kate Walbert (“She Was Like That”); Christopher Haugh and Jordan Blashek (“Union: A Democrat and Republican Search for Common Ground”); Alice Hoffman (“Magic Lessons”); Bob Giles (“When Truth Mattered”); and Albert Woodfox (“Solitary”).
Buttigieg and his husband recently bought a lake house in the area and hope to be an ongoing part of the change happening in TC, he said.
Buttigieg said he couldn‘t be happier to start promoting his book in his hometown.
“Traverse City surely shaped me, for better or for worse,” he said. “But it is only going to get better if people are willing to make it better.
Thirteen years ago that was impossible, unthinkable and it means a lot to me to be in Traverse City now and see those things.”
