TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan director and filmmaker Rich Brauer is having a busy spring.
This week, his movie “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water,” screened at the State Theatre, after winning national and international awards. The screening was a long time coming, as the family-friendly comedy, written by Brauer, was filmed in 2019, pre-COVID-19.
“Since we shot the movie just prior to the unseen pandemic and edited during the lockdown, we couldn’t really make plans for a public screening,” said Brauer. “Now that we have weathered the storm, it only made sense to make a Traverse City screening happen.”
The sequel to 2008’s “Frozen Stupid,” which starred the late Ernest Borgnine, picks up with protagonist and fishing enthusiast Tony (played by Joey Albright) as his waterlogged truck is pulled out of Houghton Lake. Tony gets a huge fine from the Department of Natural Resources.
Looking to rectify his financial situation, Tony learns of an event that could change his luck and help him pay off the fine — a fishing tournament with an ample prize. With help from his friend Sam (played by Wayne David Parker) and an experienced angler named Stormy (played by Kimberly Guerrero), Tony resurrects his dad’s old fishing boat and strives to compete with the modern and technologically advanced competitors while maintaining a positive attitude in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.
Similar to the original film, well-meaning Tony does his best to keep everyone happy and stay out of trouble while sharing his joyous obsession with fishing while fondly remembering his cantankerous old father, who has since passed on.
“Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water” is Brauer’s ninth film produced in Michigan, and many of the original film’s cast and crew, including nine Screen Actors Guild performers, returned for the sequel.
Professional champion walleye fisherman Mark Martin appears in the movie as himself. It was shot entirely in Roscommon County.
“The cast were all able to return, except for the legendary Ernest Borgnine, who passed away six years after the first ‘Frozen Stupid,’” said Brauer. “The sequel is filled with sentimental homages to Borgnine’s character Frank. As for the rest of the cast, they all returned with enthusiasm and muscle memory of each of their characters, fueled by the original film’s success.”
This follow-up feature-length film won awards at Cannes Independent Film Festival, Chicago Indie Film Festival, and Toronto Indie Film Festival and received the Audience Choice Award at the Soo Film Festival. In response to such accolades, Brauer said, “It seems like ‘Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water’ came at a great time when people just want to have fun. Being recognized by independent festivals from France to Los Angeles speaks to audiences responding to entertaining stories, wherever they originate.”
Brauer is president of Brauer Productions, Inc., an independent film company located in downtown Traverse City in the historic Masonic Building. He has produced and collaborated on hundreds of award-winning commercial and educational projects for The History Channel, Twentieth Century Fox, Animal Planet, Pure Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Park Service, and more.
In addition, Brauer served as director of photography and interim producer for Jeff Daniels’ “Escanaba in da Moonlight.” He received the Michigan Filmmaker of the Year Award in 2009 at the Traverse City Film Festival, presented by filmmaker Michael Moore.
Brauer’s upcoming film, “The DJ on Wallaker Hill,” takes place in an Upper Peninsula radio station on Christmas eve 1963 — during a blizzard. His tenth Michigan film features a set constructed by students from the construction trades curriculum, plus film and new media student help from Northwest Education Services Career Tech.
Brauer said “mentoring was everywhere.”
“Giving students the chance to work on different aspects of film production is a critical part of our normal protocol,” Brauer said. “Not only do we make a movie, but we make a lot of friends.”
Filming wrapped last month and Brauer posted that it may be ready by this fall. It stars actor Noah Durham, who had this to say about Brauer.
“Rich has assembled an incredible team of professional artists and technicians, many of whom travel from far and wide to northern Michigan for these projects,” Durham said.
“I love that Traverse City is able to support the arts and that we have a talented local filmmaker creating opportunities in northern Michigan.”
For more information about Brauer’s projects, plus streaming and DVD purchase details, visit brauer.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.