TRAVERSE CITY — A new comedy festival will rekindle a former tradition of mid-winter laughs.
The Downtown Traverse City Association will host an event Feb. 2-4, 2023, that will bring more than 40 comedians to the city, according to a press statement on Wednesday.
Venues include the City Opera House, Traverse City Comedy Club, Encore 201, The Workshop Brewing Company and Hotel Indigo, which will showcase a mix of "stand-up performances, improv, podcast tapings and specialty shows," with specific lineup details to come in the future, the release said.
The event also includes workshops for aspiring comics and nightly open mic opportunities, with the overall goal to bring laughter and an economic boost downtown in the offseason.
The region already proved its comic support in the years the Traverse City Film Festival organized the Traverse City Winter Comedy Arts Festival, said Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy.
“The Traverse City Film Festival ran a great comedy event for several years, and we were sorry to see it go when it was discontinued,” said Derenzy of the former festival, which drew headliners like Rosie O’Donnell, Bill Maher and Judd Apatow during its run from 2011-2015.
The TCFF 2016 event was pushed from February to April citing weather and flight concerns, then canceled altogether. Film Fest leadership announced the resumption of the comedy festival in 2019 for 2020, then canceled.
A full festival lineup, schedule of events, and ticket sale details will be released in the coming weeks at TCComedyFest.com.
The DTCA is a voluntary merchant association, managed by the Downtown Development Authority.
