LELAND — What is a community without art? That’s not something Becky Ross can easily describe. But the absence of art? Those words come easily.
“Empty … colorless and …. gray,” she said.
At interview time, Ross was the outgoing executive director of the Old Art Building, a cultural center located in Leland dedicated to celebrating the arts. She was at the helm when the center celebrated its 100-year anniversary in December with a Roaring 20’s theme — a nod to the period in which it was founded.
The Old Art Building was started by Allie Mae Best, the wife of world renowned magician Walter T. Best. Known as Maro the Prince of Magic, Walter T. Best owned a summer home in Leland. After he died prematurely, Allie channeled the couple’s passion for the arts into constructing a space where traveling artists of all kinds could convene. She rallied the ladies in her women’s club to raise the money, and in 1922 the Old Art Building was born, according to the organization’s website and Ross.
“I love that fact that it was built by women, and I love the fact that it was built for community to gather and listen and enjoy the arts and each other,” said Ross.
In 1939, Best gave the building to Michigan State University to use for its summer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.