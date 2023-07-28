TRAVERSE CITY — Benjamin Hunter doesn’t shy away from the tough topics or pertinent issues; instead, he promotes anti-racism, societal healing, and taking positive action through his lyrical and melodic rock with inspiration drawn from greats like David Bowie, Thurston Moore, and Josh Homme.
This Friday, Traverse City welcomes back the Michigan native and multifaceted creative Hunter and his musical persona Brother Wolf for a live performance at Little Fleet as part of the outdoor foodie venue’s Friday Live Music series.
A talented and versatile virtuoso in his own right, Grand Rapids-based Benjamin Hunter is a professor of Communication Studies, has published zines, and recorded, mixed, and mastered albums for dozens of bands and solo artists over the years, as well as fronted Michigan-based bands Head and Love Fossil.
In his newest solo undertaking as Brother Wolf, Hunter released an EP in 2019 — “Show Me Your Teeth” — followed by a 10-track album, “No Masters,” and has a fall 2023 release slated for his freshest compilation, “After Fear.”
With a healthy addiction to rock and roll, multi-instrumentalist Hunter creates sonic collages with layers of guitar, occasional horns, strings, and piano while also imbuing each track with theatrical and heartfelt vocals.
The Friday, July 28 performance at Little Fleet will be Brother Wolf’s first time playing for Traverse City, but Hunter is no stranger to the Grand Traverse Bay Region’s music scene.
“Over the last 20 years, my other projects, Head and Love Fossil, have performed in Traverse City,” said Hunter. “But this show is the first time performing in my hometown since before the pandemic, and this will be a first for Brother Wolf.”
Drawing from a David Bowie-coined phrase, “aesthetically promiscuous,” Hunter cites ‘70s glam, post-punk, noise rock, and golden era hip hop as his main musical influences, but he also has drawn influence from a solid group of individuals throughout his life.
“At home, I owe all my development to my dad, Paul Hunter, who always encouraged me to engage in the power of rock ‘n’ roll,” Hunter shared. “From piano lessons in elementary to getting my first drum set and guitar to selling merch at our shows in high school, I couldn’t ask for a cooler dad growing up — he means the world to me.”
Other influences include a “solid crew of big brothers and sisters in the scene,” such as Laura Jane Willcock of The Tightenups and her Traverse City bandmates Matt Becker, Kevin Gills, and Tim Callahan, who were supportive of Hunter and his high school band The Wheateaters, and Traverse City local Jay Harrington, “one of the nicest people and one hell of a bass player,” according to Hunter.
To be back performing in his hometown for the first time since 2019, Hunter can’t hold back his excitement and appreciation for Traverse City.
“The outpouring of support from fans in TC over the years has been really instrumental in the success of my previous projects,” said Hunter. “I would run into people from Traverse City at our shows in Grand Rapids and as far away as Seattle, San Francisco, and Austin. People from Traverse City, in my generation, have such a connection to alt-rock, or even more specifically post-punk, and I think it stems from growing up in skateboard culture situated in one of the most beautiful beach towns in America.”
And Hunter isn’t alone in his return to the gorgeous northern Michigan area; joining him are bandmates Matt Yonker (drums), Britt Yonker (bass), Justin Sharrow (guitars), and Jennifer Dodde (piano).
“This show is going to be such a great time,” said Dodde. “We’re all very excited to be heading to the beautiful Grand Traverse region.”
Brother Wolf is set to play on the patio at Little Fleet on Friday, July 28, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., along with Michigan-based sister duo Hail Your Highness. No cover charge. For more information about Brother Wolf, visit brotherwolf.love.
