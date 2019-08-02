For The Bootstrap Boys, it’s all about creating a vintage country sound that resonates with fans wherever they play — but especially in northern Michigan.
“Michigan is old school. So is our music, and the various genres we dabble in,” said Jake Stilson, aka “Big Jake Bootstrap,” frontman, singer and guitarist for the Grand Rapids band.
“I call it country, but we get labeled roots, Americana, traditional, cow-punk, outlaw, you name it. Michigan is also rugged country and so is our style of music. It’s a natural fit. Northern country life is that real-deal, no-joke, matter-of-fact, gotta-get-it-done mentality.”
Since 2015, The Bootstrap Boys have been “getting it done” on stage and in the studio, releasing two studio albums and “The Bootstrap Boys Live,” recorded during a 2017 show at Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids.
The band — Stilson, Jon Pataky, Nick Alexander and Josh McBryde — just wrapped up work on a new studio album, with hopes of releasing it in September.
“It has been a long time coming and it has a lot of blood, sweat and tears behind it,” Stilson said.
In the meantime, the band is criss-crossing the state in a busy summer that has them playing festivals ranging from Beaver Island Music Festival to Cowpie Music Festival.
On Saturday The Bootstrap Boys will bring their Johnny Cash-, Hank Williams- and Dwight Yoakam-inspired music to the Art Park Summer Sounds Concert Series at Thompsonville’s Michigan Legacy Art Park. The concert begins at 7 p.m.; tickets are $10 and available at the gate or online at michlegacyartpark.org.
“We love northern Michigan. It’s beautiful to look at, fun to drive through, and a literal riot when the beat drops,” Stilson said.
“These people are laid back in a way we could all stand to learn from. I believe the idiom is, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff,’ and my guess is everything gets viewed as small stuff once you get past Cadillac, going north. We love our northern fans, and every time we go there we make more fans and friends.”
The band also loves its summer touring.
“Sometimes I think I’m making up for lost time when summer rolls around.” Stilson said.
“I remember staring longingly out the window on those last few days of school before summer break, dreaming of an easy summer jam packed with loads of lounging around, with a side of fishing and swimming.
“These days, summer brings other things to mind, like music festivals, outdoor parties of all sorts, wrangling a rowdy country band, driving thousands of miles, and putting some serious legwork on the dues-paying front.”
