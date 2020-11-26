RANDVILLE — Going into this year’s firearms deer season, we hadn’t killed a buck at our camp since 2017.
I had several in my sights the last couple of years, but, thanks to my aging eyes, could never count points. Because I had the combination license — which requires that the first buck tag be used on a critter with a minimum of three points on one side in the Upper Peninsula and even though I was almost certain they were legal bucks — I never squeezed the trigger. I did not want to make a mistake.
So this year, I opted for the single-buck license. It’s not that I felt like I needed to kill two bucks, it was just insurance that if I did score early, I could keep hunting. So what do you think happened?
I spent the better part of the first day counting turkeys. A flock came into the rye field I was guarding and spent the better part of the day scratching and feeding — on what exactly I do not know — milling around, typically bunched up. I counted 14 twice then 15, then 14 again and finally decided it was 15. They were all toms. It reminded of me of Detroit Catholic prep schools of my high school days; the boys went to Catholic Central or U. of D., while the girls attended Mercy or Rosary. My musing was interrupted by a gunshot from the vicinity of my brother’s blind, who was about a quarter mile away on the same rye field. I walked down to see if he needed help.
Hunting open pastures, which was a common practice in Texas where I learned deer hunting, offers more shooting opportunities than small openings in the woods, but has one drawback— it’s hard to pinpoint where the deer was after the shot. My brother said he thought he hit the buck, but it ran off into the woods. We spent an hour scouring the ground in the vicinity where my brother thought the deer was, then slowly walked the perimeter of the field where he disappeared into the woods. We never found a drop of blood.
The rest of the day was uneventful. I saw a dozen deer, all baldies. My brother said he saw plenty of those and another buck, a three-point (which we don’t shoot). My brother-in-law and his son didn’t see much.
The second day started badly for me; after a night of freezing rain I couldn’t get the cap on my truck unlocked and, of course, my rifle was in the back. I tried all the usual tricks — I heated up the key with a cigarette lighter and squirted the lock with WD-40. No dice. So I borrowed my brother’s spare and sat until, right at noon, I heard my brother shoot again.
This time, he called my cell phone and said he managed to get his range finder on the buck before he fired. So I walked out into the field toward his blind until I was approximately where the deer had been. We eventually found a drop of blood and another, and followed the trail into the woods, where the buck was lying dead as a rock. It was a big-bodied buck, at least 3 1/2-years-old. It had a heavy seven-point rack (it wanted to be an eight-point) that was a perfect antidote to our buck drought.
Then, right before dark, I saw movement at a far tree line. I got the glasses on it. It was a wolf. Beautiful creature. Made the day.
On the third day, I again saw just a few does (and the turkeys) until, about an hour before dark, I saw my first buck of the hunt. I didn’t need to count points on this one; they were sticking out everywhere. He was far enough away that I held my crosshairs just above his back and dispatched 130 grains of copper-jacketed lead his way. He crumpled.
He was a dandy, one of the best we’ve killed in the nearly 30 years we’ve been hunting here. Double brow tines. Thirteen points. Not especially wide, but good mass. I’ll take it.
Unfortunately, I was out of the hunt. That’s why I have always opted for the two-buck license, so I can keep hunting. I have rarely filled the second-buck tag; I generally keep it so I can kill that buck of a lifetime if I see him.
It’s for that same reason that I do not hunt for antlerless deer during a season when bucks are legal if I do not have a buck tag. I do not want to be out there and see the buck of a lifetime and not have a valid tag.
So unless I buy an antlerless tag, I’m out of deer hunting for the year. And if I do get an antlerless tag, I won’t go out until the late antlerless season. That first-buck restriction has cost the DNR the additional revenue I’d have ponied up for the combo tag and it has, so far, eliminated one hunter who willingly takes antlerless deer.
The DNR has proposed eliminating the first buck restriction in the U.P. next year. It has no doubt passed a few bucks into the next age class, but at what cost? In my case, it cost me a number of days afield.
So we’ll see how the Natural Resources Commission votes on it. I wouldn’t hazard to guess what it will decide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.