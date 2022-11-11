Billy Strings was back home and loving every minute of it.
The Ionia County-bred bluegrass star who first made a splash in Traverse City more than eight years ago looked completely at ease while revving up capacity crowds of thousands during long-awaited homecoming shows last week at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center and Saginaw’s Dow Event Center.
The two-night stand Nov. 3-4 started with Billy Strings and his band (featuring new fiddler Alex Hargreaves) unleashing an energetic, two-set romp for more than 6,000 Michigan fans at a sold-out Wings Event Center — a show that featured equal amounts of bluegrass virtuosity and rock ’n’ roll bravado.
Billy kicked it all off in rather traditional bluegrass fashion with “Red Daisy” and “Hellbender” from 2021’s “Renewal,” followed by a lengthy take on New Grass Revival’s “This Heart of Mine.”
The guitarist who grew up as William Apostol in Muir, Mich., clearly revelled in the home-state atmosphere, telling fans he was relishing that “cool Michigan air” after crisscrossing the country.
“I feel like I can finally breathe again,” he quipped, before showing off his signature, eye-popping picking on song after song while the pumped-up faithful bopped up and down like Energizer-powered jumping beans.
Billy and his uber-talented crew soon delved into radiantly illuminated psychedelia and rock-bluegrass fusion with “Heartbeat of America” that boasts the appropriate lines: “Now I’m seeing music that nobody else can see, with all the colors like a symphony surrounding me.”
It seems Billy has always seen music that nobody else can see, which has elevated him to the pinnacle of the bluegrass and jam-band scene – and earned him legions of disciples who follow him across the land.
“You look very beautiful,” Billy told concertgoers, with his long locks blowing back from the breeze of a stage fan. “Your faces all smell like beautiful flowers. I can smell them from here. I love you. I love you so much.”
Those devotees obviously loved his expansive repertoire, perfectly represented by the light-festooned, effects-laden jamming of “Away from the Mire,” which had fans swaying, fist-pumping and rocking gleefully as Billy scrambled from one end of the stage to the other while unleashing his lightning-quick, bluegrass-meets-spacey-rock splendor.
Hargreaves, banjoist Billy Failing, mandolinist Jarrod Walker and bassist Royal Masat kept it blissfully tight and upbeat all evening (not to mention the following night in Saginaw), especially on the rock-heavy “Turmoil & Tinfoil” and on older Michigan favorites such as “Dust in a Baggie,” which Billy first made famous while playing with Traverse City mandolinist Don Julin.
The opening night in Michigan was heavy on Billy Strings originals from his last three albums, plus a new song, “My Alice,” co-written with Michigan singer-songwriter Aaron Allen and an a cappella cover of Doc Watson’s “Am I Born to Die” dedicated to his Aunt Roxanne.
The band even gave a musical shout-out to Kalamazoo’s bluegrass powerhouse Greensky Bluegrass — another big early influence on Billy — by playing that band’s “Wings for Wheels” early in the second set.
While the milieu drifted frequently toward arena-rock-like jamming and lighting, with a video backdrop and screens flanking the stage, the accoutrements were just that: Billy truly seemed to be right at home through it all, just playing guitar with his friends — his eyes shut tight during blazing solos.
In a bow to tradition and in tribute to his stepfather, Terry Barber, Billy Strings also sticks mostly to bluegrass convention on his upcoming new studio album, “Me/And/Dad,” which was recorded with Barber and officially gets released on Nov. 18, the day before the final, sold-out stop on his U.S. tour in Washington D.C.
After that, he and his band head overseas to Europe for shows in late November and many of those concerts already are sold out, too.
For those who revelled in “Billy Strings: The Early Years,” when he’d have fans standing on tables at cozy West Michigan venues just to see him light it up, it was gratifying to see him working so comfortably in arenas filled with fans who also appreciate that Michigan-bred talent.
“Everyone is so happy for Billy Strings,” fan Kelly Beez wrote on Facebook on the opening night of the Michigan shows. “It’s contagious.”
