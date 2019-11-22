TRAVERSE CITY — By now, the story of Michigan native and one-time Traverse City resident Billy Strings’ rise to the top of the national bluegrass scene has been fairly well documented in publications and media outlets across the country.
It’s been validated this fall by the bluegrass guitarist’s success with his latest album, “Home,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums chart right after he won guitar player of the year and new artist of the year honors at the International Bluegrass Music Awards in Nashville.
“Home,” produced by East Lansing’s Glenn Brown and Billy Strings, aka William Apostol, resonates with classic bluegrass fire, psychedelic touches and even a gospel-driven, harmony-filled finish via “Freedom,” which closes out the album.
The popularity of the album and its guitar-playing hero has further been confirmed by a sold-out national tour that wraps up in late December with two shows at Detroit’s Majestic Theater and a New Year’s Eve bluegrass blast at The Intersection in Grand Rapids.
Apostol, who conceded he’s been “the busiest guy ever” amid the pressure and hype of his meteoric rise, said in a recent phone interview from the road that he’s barely had time to process all of the accolades and accomplishments.
“It’s kind of crazy because I’m so busy with this tour that I don’t know if it’s really settled in yet,” he said. “I’ve just got my nose on the grindstone. But what an honor to get those awards and have the album do so good. It just feels really good, man. It makes me happy.”
What also make Apostol happy is bringing his band to Michigan in December to close out a long, cross-country tour. Initially, the tour was to end in Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve. But after that fell through, he insisted on playing a hometown show at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, just 33 miles west of Ionia, where he grew up. The show sold out quickly.
“I miss being in Michigan, especially at this time of year. I miss it a lot,” he said as the tour bus traveled between Atlanta and Nashville, where he now resides when he’s not on the road.
“I’m always never in one place for long, so that makes me miss just hanging around Traverse City and going to the beach.”
He added that when he first started making a splash several years ago with Traverse City mandolinist Don Julin at places like Little Bohemia, he cultivated a devoted fan base that’s he’d love to reward with Michigan tour stops. He last played in Michigan at the Hoxeyville Music Festival in August.
“I’m just trying to get to Michigan as much as I can. I feel like there’s a lot of people in Traverse City, Ionia, Lansing who want to see me — especially those folks in Traverse City who put me in a canoe and shoved me off and said, ‘Go Billy. The boat’s going to float just fine.’
“I want to get back and perform for those folks because they’re the ones that got me started on this whole thing. I really want get home to play for my folks, my family, my friends, the folks that started this whole thing, the folks that have been there from the beginning.”
Finishing up the tour in Michigan also gives him a chance to relax with family and friends after a grueling stretch on the road with an all-star band featuring banjoist Billy Failing, bassist Royal Masat and mandolinist Jarrod Walker.
“I’ve got everything going for me and it’s unreal. This is literally my biggest dream coming true,” he said.
“This is what I’ve always wanted, but it’s amazing what touring 200 days a year does to a person mentally. I never really realized what traveling musicians go through until I’ve been doing it for seven or eight years.”
In January, he gets a chance to kick up his feet for a while in his home state.
“I’m looking forward to taking some of that time off and spending it with family. I miss my niece and nephew very much and I want to be in their life more. I want to make that a priority to be with family,” he said.
“Usually, because I’m so tired, I just want to lay in my bed for five days and sleep. I need to go fishing, skateboarding. I need to be with friends and family.”
