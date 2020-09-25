SUTTONS BAY — Two hundred seats in The Bay Theatre gave plenty of space for a couple on date night.
The snack bar was staffed, the popcorn was ready, but only two showed up. The couple rented out the theater for a private screening offered by The Bay Theatre.
“I told him he was the most romantic man in Leelanau County,” said Sherry Edwards, director of programming for The Bay.
For $300, perhaps you can be next.
Since beginning operations as a volunteer-run nonprofit in 2019, The Bay shifted its role to become a community center for the tight-knight community of Suttons Bay along M-22. It operates under the 501©3 “The Bay Community Theatre Organization.”
Rick Andrews, president of the theater, said The Bay had a programming lineup for 2020 that included community events, music, and live shows. It was set to be quite a summer in its second one as a nonprofit.
Then the coronavirus pandemic happened.
The theater reopened in July as the Traverse City Economic Recovery region moved into Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan. It didn’t, however, have its anticipated slate of summer releases to offer.
Nearly all new releases from Hollywood were delayed because the majority of movie theaters nationally remain closed.
Instead, it showed many family classics like “School of Rock,” “Field of Dreams” and “Ghostbusters” for $3 admission, three days a week. Summer came to an end, and so did the vacation season, so the theater moved to the same plan but with movies that would be more tailored to adults.
“If you think about it, that’s leaving a lot of space if we’re only open three days a week,” said Rick Andrews, president of The Bay.
“So we said you know, ‘Why don’t we create a safe movie environment by providing these private screenings?’”
That’s just what Andrews and The Bay went ahead and did.
Up to 50 people that the purchaser invites can attend, the maximum capacity limit The Bay has under the MI Safe Start order, but the price remains the same if it were for instance a 15- or 20-person event.
“You get the full digital sounds, you get the full screen, you get the fresh popcorn. I mean, it’s a real experience,” Andrews said. “It can be to celebrate a birthday, just for fun, a reunion or whatever else.”
Edwards said that those who take advantage of the private screenings can either bring their own movie by DVD or play the movie the theater is offering that week.
But it has to be their own movie. Guests can’t randomly decide on a movie or connect a computer or stream Netflix to a projector.
“I think people are looking at it as sort of a special thing to do,” Edwards said. “We’re very pleased to provide the theater as an entertainment venue to Suttons Bay.”
Those interested can sign up through a form located on The Bay Theatre’s website, https://thebaytheatre.com/
Like venues statewide, guests must wear a mask unless they are eating.
