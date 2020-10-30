TRAVERSE CITY — Stephanie Starner, the lady at the lunchroom window of Norris Elementary School doesn’t serve food.
In fact, if the school was still operating, she might get in trouble for blowing bubbles in the former cafeteria.
Instead, Starner shaped her bubble pottery into a growing business in the Grand Traverse Regional Arts Campus where Starner channels the youthful feel into her Leelanau Pottery Company. The kiln room was once was part of the school’s kitchen.
Starner mixes dish soap with glaze and blows bubbles on plates molded with the rope from her first sailboat.
People who purchase them say the end result resembles the look of Petoskey stone or perhaps rocks on a beach — all the imagery Starner said was her intent.
“When I got that technique down, it really lit a fire in me,” Starner said. “I was like this is so cool, and everyone else thought it was so cool, it was kind of the nudge I needed to start my own business.”
She picked up the technique on Pinterest and said it immediately resonated with her after collecting rocks at Van’s Beach in Leland. There she mended two ideas into one and knew she had something that was going to work.
The Two Fish Gallery in Leland, just two blocks away from the beach, bought Starner’s first two plates she created using the pottery technique.
“I have a really big love of water and a really deep connection to the lake,” Starner said. “I think that’s why I’m very good at invoking pottery that makes you feel like your walking on the lake.”
Julie Miller-Lober, Starner’s studio-mate who owns and creates soap for Freshwater Trading Co., said she feels both her and Starner really have an affinity for the nature in Michigan.
“I think people are attracted to northern Michigan for the same reason we are,” Miller-Lober said. “They like to take a little something home with them basically just honoring the gift that we have of living here.”
Starner said while she didn’t necessarily see her style as one that resonated with northern Michigan as a whole, it certainly resonated with her personally.
“If you can do that and invoke something that you’re proud of, then that comes through to other people,” Starner said. “I think my take on it is just kind of accidentally northern Michigan, it just really is just who I am and what I like to do.”
Those interested in a class on bubble pottery with Starner can sign up for one as early as Nov. 1.
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/leelanaupotteryco/
