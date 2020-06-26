BEAVER ISLAND — With some island residents still fearful of contracting the coronavirus, the Beaver Island Music Festival reversed course and canceled the limited 2020 event it planned for July 17-18.
It joins another northern Michigan festival skipping 2020: Dunesville Music Festival in Interlochen has pulled the plug on its three-day celebration planned for July 24-26 due to the “uncertainties that encompass us” because of COVID-19.
A host of Michigan festival have bowed to the pandemic, including Wheatland Music Festival, Nor-East’r Music & Art Festival, Buttermilk Jamboree, Cowpie Music Festival and Electric Forest.
Just two weeks ago, Beaver Island Music Festival announced plans for moving forward with a smaller, limited edition of the event featuring more than a half-dozen Michigan artists — a festival that would have limited ticket sales to 250 people.
But the island’s board for the Patrons of the Arts in Rural Communities acknowledged that some residents “still feel very opposed” to staging the 2020 event despite “months of deliberations and hard work … toward finding safe ways to continue this small and isolated music festival.”
After a “heartfelt struggle,” the board decided that this year’s festival instead “will become BIMF 2021 with all artists returning for a stronger and larger festival.”
The 2021 festival plans to feature sets by The Cerny Brothers, City Silos, The Founding, Gasoline Gypsies, Cluster Pluck, Aoife Scott, Drew Hale Band, The Hacky Turtles and many more regional acts. Lead organizer Carol Burton said 95 percent of ticket purchasers are simply keeping their tickets for use in 2021.
Some questions and concerns about the 2020 event lingered on the island, the board conceded.
That was the case despite “more information, significant decreases of illness, smaller numbers of people allowed to gather, safety measures in place and an executive order allowing outdoor events,” according to the PARC board, which believed it had organized “a safe, healthy, environmentally friendly venue to share music and support artists, festival-goers and businesses.”
Dunesville, meanwhile, cited not only the impact of COVID-19 as a reason for canceling this year’s event but “the tragic and sudden loss of two of our biggest supporters.”
“With the uncertainties that encompass us as a result of the current health concerns involved in transient-related events during the pandemic, combined with the loss of these amazing angels (Gary Swartz and Kurt Luedtke) from our community family, it is with heavy hearts and minds that we have concluded it to be within our best judgment to cancel Dunesville 2020,” the festival announced.
The festival will return July 23-25 in 2021. Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be good for next year’s event. Those seeking refunds can email dunesvillemusicfestival@gmail.com.
