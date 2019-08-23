SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre.
The “community” part of the name is new, and a small addition, but one that has large significance — the community is why the 73-year-old theater still is open, after all.
Last November, the Bahle family — who had owned and operated the theater since 1976 — announced plans to find a new owner or shutter the theater’s doors by the end of 2018. Several members of the Bahle family helping run the venue were set to retire, and those remaining “didn’t have the energy.”
People turned out in droves to a community forum aiming to find a way to keep the Bay open. A week later, a group of community members filed paperwork to register Bay Community Theatre Organization as a 501©3 nonprofit with the State of Michigan.
The group, under the guidance of a board of directors, took over the business Jan. 1, said board president Rick Andrews. They lease the building and the Bahles transferred its contents to the organization.
“We said, ‘We really need to keep it open,’ even though we didn’t have much of a plan to begin with,” Andrews said. “We’ve been open every day since.”
He estimates more than 8,000 people have visited the mostly volunteer-run theater since Jan. 1.
“That’s 8,000 people that wouldn’t have had the chance to have an experience at our theater had we not jumped in to do something about it,” he said.
Now ticket sales are up 35 percent from this time last year and the Bay is in a relatively good financial position, Andrews said. He credits community engagement in combination with good movies and extra showtimes.
The Bay is open seven days a week, with matinees Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The theater also played host to several events such as a live music show around St. Patrick’s Day and writer panels put on by Suttons Bay Library, Andrews said.
In its first summer the Bay ran “Toy Story 4” for a few weeks and hosted an appearance by Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, in a pre-release screening on June 20. During his appearance, Allen announced he would match all July donations to the theater up to $15,000.
Donations reached $25,070.
The organization also partnered with MediLodge of Leelanau to bring about 45 students from the Suttons Bay Schools Migrant Program to the film’s screening. The migrant program serves kids whose parents or guardians come to Leelanau County to work in agriculture or qualifying work.
But because Disney required that the theater not show any movie before or after the film during its run, the Bay was unable to take part in the Traverse City Film Festival’s July Film Fest Around the Bay, Andrews said.
The hope is to work with Film Fest in the future, he said.
There are two or three paid employees that operate the theater on a day-to-day basis, Andrews said. The rest of the operations rely on volunteers who either are on various committees or work concessions and ticket sales.
Most of the people who volunteer once end up doing so again — and they recruit other people to come with them, said volunteer coordinator Denise Genoa. People seem to enjoy giving back to the community, she said.
Genoa said she has a list of about 120 volunteers, but only 40 to 50 are active. They need more, she said.
“I thought we might get more volunteers in summer with a higher population, but it was actually the reverse,” Genoa said. “The summers are busier. We’ve had quite a few sellout days.”
The main thing going forward is to continue the great momentum of community involvement and attendance, Andrews said. That’s what will keep the theater alive, he added.
Part of that is raising funds for a capital campaign that kicked off in July, Andrews said. The community group is looking to buy the building from the Bahle family and will be raising money during the next few years to pay that off.
“I think the public, especially the Leelanau County residents, would love to see the theater open as I do,” Genoa said. “It’s the only theater of Leelanau County.
“It creates a heartbeat,” she added.
“We have served probably over 8,000 people (since Jan. 1). That’s 8,000 people that wouldn’t have had the chance to have an experience at our theater had we not jumped in to do something about it.” Rick Andrews, Bay Community Theatre Board of Directors president
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.