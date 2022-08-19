TRAVERSE CITY — Local music emporium, Studio Anatomy, is hosting a benefit show at Howe Arena to raise funds for its new location.
The Aug. 19 event gathers modern-day troubadours of northern Michigan and beyond to put on an evening of original music, an immersive light show and local brews served by the no-nonsense 2019 Mitten Kitten Division I champs, the Toxic Cherries of the Traverse City Roller Derby.
Since 2012, Studio Anatomy provided a dedicated place in Traverse City to nurture musicians of all genres and ages by offering amenities not easily found elsewhere. Chamberlain’s decade-old establishment offers a recording studio, art gallery, rehearsal space, vinyl records, and small performance space where both budding bands have cut their strings, and seasoned performers have enjoyed time in the spotlight.
“At the time, there weren’t a lot of venues hosting all-ages events with a focus on original music,” said Studio Anatomy founder Brian Chamberlain. “Initially, the primary focus of Studio Anatomy was the recording studio and artist studios, but over time, the value and positive impact of the music venue became increasingly apparent.”
Over the years, hundreds of musicians and artists have come through Studio Anatomy to perform, attend events, record in studio, or paint during artist hangout sessions. Patrons and performers range in age from high school teens to seasoned 70-year-olds, proving Studio Anatomy’s intergenerational value.
According to Chamberlain, the community embraced the multi-faceted business from the start. Many performed their first show, recorded their first album, or bought their first vinyl record at Studio Anatomy, making it a staple of firsts in the music community.
“People recognize the importance and necessity of a music venue in Traverse City, especially one that focuses on original music and a diverse mix of genres,” said Chamberlain. “We need a place to feel safe and free to express ourselves. I want to help provide tools and resources for music creation, documentation, and performance and pass along my knowledge to others to continue the process.”
The current studio space, located on downtown’s Front Street in the Arcade Building, sold to Cherry Republic in March as part of a relocation and expansion plan in March 2022, according to previous reporting. Studio Anatomy’s last live show will be Aug. 27 and will need volunteers to help with moving day chores Aug. 30-31, according to social media.
The “Save the Studio” Benefit Show will showcase psychedelic rock, post-rock, synth pop, and indie rock performances by Traverse City bands Infinium and Avid Kain, Tiny Tree and Ficus–both hailing from Grand Rapids, and Captain Lemo from Rochester, NY.
From the early days, Infinium has been lending a helping hand to Brian and Studio Anatomy with the mutual belief that supporting a diverse music scene is of the utmost importance.
“Our band and many others have recorded and had our albums produced at Studio Anatomy,” said Infinium band member Isaiah Nelson. “It’s the one-stop shop for many local musicians to record their music, get in front of a crowd, and then promote their merchandise and music while at a show venue. Traverse City has been very fortunate, and honestly blessed, to have Brian and Studio Anatomy in town.”
Captain Lemo, a multi-talented newcomer to Studio Anatomy and Michigan, will be putting on the light show experience with immersive visuals during the benefit event alongside Super Nuclear. And the Toxic Cherries are teaming up with Studio Anatomy to help raise funds for a possible new skating rink and to lend a helping hand by serving beer from Workshop Brewing Company and Stone Hound Brewing Company.
“It’s in our mission statement to actively volunteer and give back to other local organizations,” said skater Liz MacIntyre, aka Lizzy Luscious. “Traverse City Roller Derby is a grassroots organization, and partnerships throughout the community are what help us all grow.”
MacIntyre’s friendship with the owner of Front Street Tattoo got the Toxic Cherries onboard with the benefit show–and it didn’t hurt that one of their former skaters is a bassist in the band Protea that happened to record at Studio Anatomy.
“Roller derby is about creativity and expressing who you are through skates and sport,” added skater Hannah Mulder, aka Amazon Avenger. “We want to support our local artists and musicians because we believe it’s important to have a more diverse cultural scene in Traverse City.”
With its crowdfunding campaign through Patronicity, Studio Anatomy has a goal of $30,000 to help the business move from and secure a new location. The website mentions the Cherryland Center on Garfield Avenue as a possible site for the multi-dimensional space.
“I hope to secure a new property and start the buildout this fall or winter with a phased opening beginning with the vinyl record store, recording studio, and artist studios in early 2023,” shared Chamberlain. “The large performance space will be phase two, with a potential opening in late 2023.”
Additional elements Chamberlain hopes to incorporate in the new location include a photography studio, brewery, skate park, roller rink, rehearsal space, and a vinyl record shop. But, to bring it all together, community support at the benefit is vital.
“The benefit show is going to be bittersweet,” added Nelson. “On one hand, it’s a great celebration of all that Studio Anatomy has given and been to us for the past 10 years. But on the other hand, it’s a show that’s helping to close the door on a great part of the local music scene that doesn’t yet have a replacement. And so, with that in mind, the show is important because we’re all trying to raise money to help fund the next Studio Anatomy, wherever that may be, to help usher in the new era of local music in TC.”
And Captain Lemo leaves us with this to ponder: “To a certain extent, everyone gets to choose what kind of media they consume and what kind of social events they attend, and these functions would not exist without the participation of audience members. So take care to give your attention to the ones you wish to see grow. Remember that your attention and time are the most valuable things in the universe; I urge you to use them wisely.”
So this writer asks: What could be a wiser choice than supporting the arts, creativity, self-expression, small local businesses, musicians of all ages and styles, and the next generation of music-makers in your town?
The “Save the Studio” Benefit Show at Howe Arena kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are available at studioanatomy.com/shows and are $30/person.
