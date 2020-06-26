TRAVERSE CITY — Alexandra Builes moves with grace, precision and a feather-like lightness across the stage just as the first notes of Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” take flight.
The 16-year-old embodies the role for those four minutes as she dances “Dew Drop” in the Interlochen Center for the Arts’ ballet production of “The Nutcracker” — a timeless holiday classic.
Much has changed since that performance in December.
Builes’ ballet career was put in neutral as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools and barred most in-person contact outside of family.
Her future, however, is taking off despite her present being in a holding pattern.
The Joffrey Ballet School, one of the most prestigious programs in the country, will be her new home come September.
Builes spent two weeks at Joffrey last summer, an experience she called “an eye opener.”
She knew her work at Interlochen was pushing her back to New York City, and she knew that if she wanted to make ballet a way of life — her way of life — she needed the guidance offered at Joffrey to do that.
Builes said she probably is not as nervous as she should be, considering she is just 16 and is set to leave the comfort of home and the watchful eye of her parents for the bright lights of New York City in less two months.
The hope for Builes is to get accepted into a professional ballet company after her time at Joffrey.
The dream is simple.
“Dance until it no longer fulfills me, until it hurts more than it’s worth,” Builes said.
Ballet and Builes have been side by side since she was 2 years old. Builes said she only recently learned from her mother, Renee Builes, that what spurred her love of dance was none other than the movie, “Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses.”
But Builles did not want to be a fairy princess, she said. She wanted to be a ballerina.
Although it was love at first sight, Builes’ passion for ballet has been a gradual build.
Thousands of hours of training and dancing have gone into sharpening her talent. If she’s not dancing, Builes said she’s thinking about dancing or how she can do better or listening to music to get a better feel for the choreography.
Ballet is always a constant for Builes — even if it’s just running in the background, she said.
Now, she cannot imagine a life without ballet because her personality is formed around it.
“There have been times when I’ve been having a hard time mentally, and I’ll think about what I would do if I just stopped,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for so long, I don’t really don’t think I would know how to not do it anymore.”
Builes’ mother has been there for her in those difficult moments, as has her father and her instructors and the countless others in her supporting cast.
Renee said the rewards Builes has reaped have not always been the result of natural talent but more extreme dedication and consistent hard work. Renee knows her daughter does not think she is as good as people say she is. She knows, too, that he daughter is overly critical of herself — as most dancers are, Renee said.
“Ballet is so much more difficult than any other type of dance,” she said. “It is perfection. It demands perfection. Perfection is required.”
That is why she keeps a close eye on Builes.
“It would be easy to fall into a lot of traps, but she’s been able to be strong emotionally,” Renee said. “That’s what will be necessary for her to make it.”
Renee said her daughter “always just stood out” in her dance classes. Not just to her, but to the other people watching as well.
Korin Drilling, the owner of The Dance Center in Traverse City where Builes trained until going to Interlochen, saw that unique talent in Builes rather quickly.
“She didn’t just blend in. You wanted to watch her,” Drilling said. “Even from a young age, she was a natural on stage and your eyes were drawn to her.”
Watching herself is a big part of the learning process for Builes.
She has a collection of videotapes from when she was younger along with recordings from her time at The Dance Center and archived footage of her performances at Interlochen she can go through with a fine-tooth comb. Seeing herself from the vantage point of an audience member allows her to pick up on those key adjustments she can make to go from good to great to elite.
There are times when Builes watches herself just to enjoy what she’s created.
“Once you get over all of the frustrating hours in the studio and you get on the stage and you’re not really worried about how it looks and you’re just having a good time and dancing, it’s very freeing,” she said. “Watching it and being proud of it is a great feeling because you know you spent so long making that moving painting.”
Soon, Builes will be painting stages in New York City. It is a moment Renee knew was coming when her daughter danced the Waltz of Flowers in December.
“To see her step out onto the stage in a very high level of excellence, I could see her future,” Renee said as the emotion of that moment came rolling back to her. “I could see that she’s going to make it. I could see her dancing her dreams.”
Builes knows it will be years before she gets a chance to dance solo again, but she also knows the path and the hard work it will take to get back there.
“One can dream, right?” she said.
