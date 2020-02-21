TRAVERSE CITY — The faces have changed, but the musical style has stayed the same.
Fifty years after the original band members took the stage in a pizza parlor’s backroom, Dixieland jazz still is the Back Room Gang’s genre of choice.
“I kind of feel privileged that it fell into my lap,” said Fred Szczepanski, who joined the Back Room Gang in 2007 at the request of other band members.
“I didn’t seek it, it sought me,” the piano player and vocalist said. “It makes me feel good that I was in the right place at the right time to be part of it. I’m glad we can carry on that tradition of the Dixieland style of jazz.”
Dixieland, a typically upbeat music, was born from an amalgamation of blues, ragtime and a brass band tradition in the 1910s in New Orleans. It spread from there to other cities such as Chicago, San Francisco and New York.
Dixieland isn’t contemplative music, Szczepanski said. It’s something you tap your feet to or get up and form a congo line for.
It was a 14th Street pizza parlor owner who decided to create the Back Room Gang, said vocalist Jan Fisher, who joined the band 40 years ago.
The restaurant owner put an ad in the paper asking Dixieland musicians to come on a certain night. They ended up with piano, trombone, tuba, banjo and cornet players, but were missing a washboard player.
The owner asked the audience if anyone knew a washboard player — and one happened to be in the audience on a date, Fisher said.
“He said he had a washboard in his car. They told him to get it and he came up and played,” she said. “The story is, his date went home alone.”
The original group continued playing together, appearing at Little Caesars before moving to Dill’s Olde Towne Saloon, Fisher said.
Through the years, even as the lineup changed, the Back Room Gang played at national jazz festivals, including the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival and the Sacramento Music Festival — formerly the Old Sacramento Dixieland Jazz Jubilee, she said.
Today, the Back Room Gang has 10 members: Szczepanski; Fisher; Kerry Secrist, vocals; Hal Fisher, tuba; Don Frost, drums and washboard; Jim Acker, trombone; Bob Hicks, trumpet; Bill Bramer, clarinet; Chris Bickley, soprano saxophone; and Doug Hansen, banjo.
When one band member leaves, another comes on, Fisher said.
It’s that setup that makes Szczepanski — who at 62 is one of the younger members — think the band isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
“We would just find a new person that has a passion for that kind of music that can come,” he said.
The group still performs live, playing at the Pavilions’ Concerts on the Lawn, Mardi Gras parties and the summertime Dixieland Devotionals at the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City.
The Back Room Gang began in a bar and now their main gig is in a church, said Frost, who joined in 1985.
“I know there’s something probably tremendously philosophical or spiritual about that, but I haven’t figured out what it is,” he joked.
It’s band members’ love of Dixieland music — and the fact that not many play it anymore — that has allowed the Back Room Gang to survive for so long, Frost said.
“Unfortunately, I think many younger persons have never heard (Dixieland) music,” Frost said. “In that aspect, it’s dying out with younger people.”
But when younger people hear it, they tend to enjoy it, he said. Band members have been told as much by audience members discovering Dixieland for the first time, Frost said.
“I’d like more people to hear the music before it dies,” Frost said. “I think, if people get interested in it, it will continue.”
