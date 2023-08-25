I just celebrated my one-year anniversary of returning to NWS as executive director and what an amazing year it has been. With your support, attendance, and laughter, the National Writers Series has hosted many sensational, bestselling authors.
Our next season also boasts some superstars, but before I get to the line-up, I want to write about the business side of NWS. It changed a bit with ticket bundling, a practice that isn’t new to the publishing industry but is fairly new to us. Bundling means selling an author’s book with each ticket sold (a straight-up bundle), or selling a book with every two tickets sold (a modified bundle). Thankfully, Horizon Books, our partner, discounts books at 20 percent to help keep the overall ticket price lower, but bundling raises the total ticket price. (NWS makes no money on book sales, but we are thrilled to support our local bookseller.)
Horizon is an essential partner because it reports book sales to the New York Times Best Seller List. Getting on the list is an important goal of an author on tour; once an author’s book hits best seller status, it propels future sales, so the first week or two of book sales are critical. Thus, book bundling.
Over the last several months, we’ve hosted four titans of the literary world — Geraldine Brooks, Jeannette Walls, Bonnie Garmus and Ann Patchett. Getting them here required a promise of selling hundreds of books. Thus, bundling. If you don’t bundle, the sell-through is only about 25 to 30 percent of the audience number — so, about 150 books sold for an audience of 600. A bundled event sells 600.
The upside to bundling is we’re able to bring in fantastic authors. The downside: tickets are pricier and couples don’t need two copies of the same book. Agreed. We often suggest that couples gift their second book to a favorite friend. These books, after all, are written by the country’s best authors and won’t disappoint. We are now putting our heads together on how to make it easier for folks to donate books to libraries and Power Book Bags, which gives thousands of books to underserved schools each year.
We’re also strategizing how to make our bundled events more accessible. One idea is to seek out book club sponsors, whose support could help buy books for those on a tight budget. Thank you for allowing me to explain, and, as always, thank you for your unwavering support for NWS.”
So, now onto our fall line-up! This season, we have a wide range of genres, maybe the most diverse ever — from Pulitzer Prize winner Ed Yong who wrote an eye-opening book on how animals perceive our wondrous world to literary giant Ken Follett. We’ll host V.E. Schwab, a first for us in the fantasy genre; she writes about four parallel worlds in London, “each pulsing with fantastical power.” The season also includes cookbook author Erin French, chef and owner of The Lost Kitchen, and Heather Cox Richardson, a substack sensation who wrote “Democracy Awakening” (in-person tickets are sold out for this event, but we have unlimited virtual tickets for sale). Our livestream option is top notch, thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Wege Foundation.
You can read more about our upcoming authors on the NWS website, but a word about our Oct. 19 event, “American Gun: A True History of the AR-15.” If you’ve shied away from this event because you don’t like guns, much less the most lethal gun in history, please reconsider. Co-authors Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson reveal how the AR-15 was invented and just how our country arrived at this moment in history when mass shootings average more than one a day.
McWhirter said that their book intentionally does not prescribe a solution, but provides a history of the AR-15 and lawmakers’ failed attempts to regulate this weapon, originally designed for war. It goes into great detail of who is committing these mass shootings — often an emotionally disturbed male who has never committed a crime but has shared his desire to hurt people.
The information in this book provides an excellent starting point for Americans to start talking to each other and moving toward a solution, he said.
“Reducing the number of mass shootings is something we can all agree with. How we get there, that’s for public debate and public discussion, but you can’t just go to your corners and scream at each other. That just doesn’t work.”
