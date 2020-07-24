When we decided to celebrate the 10th birthday of the National Writers Series, we had a lot of conversations and meetings about just how to celebrate. What to serve, where to hold it, what to charge, who should speak? This is the stuff of nonprofits.
Yet during one of these conversations, Grant Parsons, a National Writers Series co-founder, asked if I’d heard about the coronavirus. He seemed alarmed, as though the microscopic virus could affect our plans. To me, it sounded like a typewriter. Corona Virus? I didn’t give it much thought as cases were confined to Wuhan, China. Now I wonder if people will ask, where were you when you first heard about the coronavirus? For me, it was planning a party that would never happen.
Yet it is happening, except it’s a Zoom webinar dressed up in a bit of finery. We wanted to keep people safe, but also celebrate in style.
First of all, we decided to invite Susan Goldberg, the first female editor-in-chief of National Geographic, as our star speaker at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23. Of all the people we’ve ever interviewed in our 10-year history, no one has enjoyed a better birds-eye view of the world than Goldberg. She has met world leaders, activists and big thinkers. Her magazine is on the front line of reporting on the pandemic and is looking to the next big issues. Plus, she’s a graduate of Michigan State University.
Goldberg is also courageous, taking the well-traveled magazine into new and relevant corners of the world where it has never dared to tread. In January 2017, National Geographic published an issue, “Gender Revolution,” that delved into the complexity of gender issues. The cover story, “I Am Nine Years Old: Children across the world tell us how gender affects their lives,” carried an arresting photo of a 9-year-old dressed in pink with the quote: “The best thing about being a girl is, now I don’t have to pretend to be a boy.”
A year later, Goldberg made a lot of waves in an issue marking the 50th anniversary of MLK’s assassination, in part, because she apologized for the way NatGeo covered race over the last 100 years. In fact, the late John Lewis, who was memorialized this past week for his courageous and lifelong stand against systemic racism, was interviewed for the issue.
For the most generous donors, we’re hand delivering the NWS birthday party to their home: a gift bag that contains a bottle of Mawby sparkling wine, a gift certificate for a downtown Traverse City dinner, and an NWS face mask. And because it’s virtual, we’re able to make it affordable to everyone with a $12 ticket for an event link. The guest host is Doug Stanton, an NWS cofounder, a New York Times bestselling author, and the guy who thought up NWS in the first place. Please join all of us in a toast to many more conversations, be they virtual or at the City Opera House.
