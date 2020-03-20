When I was a young girl, my grandma told me about her brother and how he was struck down by the flu pandemic in 1918 — nicknamed the Spanish flu. Grandma, who was 17 then, was at his bedside and tried to nurse him back to health.
At least that’s how I remembered it. But this morning, I called my older brother, Dan, who remembers grandma’s stories much more accurately than I do (I chalk it up to his age.) He told me that her brother’s name was John and he died from the flu in Fort Custer near Battle Creek, where he was training for what was then called The Great War.
“They went to Mount Pleasant to meet the train. The casket was on the train, and they brought him home and buried him in Beal City. … The other sad story is that grandma’s mom used to always sing when she was doing chores. She never sang again. Just from all the grief of it.”
This was a story almost lost to me.
With so much of everything shut down right now, let’s step back and recognize what a historic time this is.
It’s a time to write our stories.
If my grandma had described the suffering, I might have had a better understanding of our family history. Likewise, all around us today people are facing challenges and suffering in their own way. To write a story down is to realize that history exists. The benefit is you’ll find yourself observing more — while keeping a social distance, of course.
I’ve heard quite a few stories, not yet of illness, but of struggle and fear. While walking to my office at Grand Traverse Commons (where I’m now working alone), I met a woman who gives historic tours of the former Traverse City State Hospital asylum. Her tours are canceled, as are her substitute teaching jobs. She wonders how long this will go on.
Another friend, who does motivational presentations for corporations, had all 12 of his gigs canceled. No income for two months.
I went into an empty coffee shop and ordered a take-out coffee. One of the workers — who will obviously see her hours slashed — wondered whether she should continue to cut hair on the side. Obviously pretty hard at a distance of six feet.
Meanwhile, all the nonprofits whose existence depends on gathering big audiences — the National Writers Series, City Opera House, the State Theatre, Old Town Playhouse, Parallel 45 Theater, TSO, and so many more — will need to close their doors because of Governor Whitmer’s wise edict to ban gatherings of 50 people or more. Everything seems to change day-by-day, with scheduled events falling like autumn leaves.
Students are living in their own world of hurt. One Front Street Writer student — a magnet writing program at the Career-Tech Center with which NWS collaborates — wonders if she’ll attend her high school graduation or college orientation in June. This past week, I learned that Career-Tech teachers are not allowed to require their students to do homework or take tests, based on an existing state law. Teachers are doing their best to keep students engaged while complying with the law, but the point is, we’ve all been knocked off our feet.
Finally, I just got off the phone with a friend, who told me that he remembers his mom often reading MFK Fisher’s “How to Cook a Wolf,” a book about how to cook adventurously in times of wartime shortages.
“MFK wrote that when the wolf shows up at your door, don’t get scared. Eat it.”
All this is going in my journal.
