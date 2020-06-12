A good book has never failed to give me a layered understanding of how history has led, inexorably, to the present day.
We’ve had to refocus our NWS author events from the City Opera House to a digital experience, delivered in a quick, snappy and thoroughly entertaining format.
The 2020 Summer Virtual Series features several relevant authors for our times — free events that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your living room, and you get to ask questions.
Last night [June 11], we virtually hosted Elaine Weiss, who wrote “The Woman’s Hour,” the story about a handful of women who twisted the arms of Tennessee politicos to ratify the right of women to vote. The fiercest opposition came from the “Anti’s”— women convinced that women’s suffrage violated biblical teachings and would lead to the demise of hearth and home.
Some suffragette leaders wanted black women to disappear from the conversation to better guarantee passage for white women. Elizabeth Cady Stanton was a stand-out hero for the cause, yet made derogatory references to “Sambo,” as well as Africans, Chinese and all the “ignorant foreigners.” She once said, “We educated, virtuous white women are more worthy of the vote.”
It took an astonishing 40 years before all women and men gained access to vote, yet there are still barriers.
Our June 25 event is author is William Kent Krueger, who wrote the New York Times bestselling novel “This Tender Land,” based in part on a memoir written by Adam Fortunate Eagle. Odie O’Banion is an orphan who attends the Lincoln Indian Training School and barely escapes with his life. Joining him are three other orphans; they head off in a canoe with hopes of finding a real home. The publicist at Simon & Schuster told me it was the best novel she read last year. I rate it as one of the best in my life.
We’ll host three authors in July, including Brad Thor, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, known for his sizzling plots. There’s also David Blight, a Yale professor who won a Pulitzer Prize for his biography about Frederick Douglass, an escaped slave who not only fought for Abolition, but also for the women’s right to vote. His life is a case study of how to create lasting change in America.
We’ll host Miles Harvey, who wrote the bizarre story of James Strang, the self-proclaimed divine king of earth, heaven — and Beaver Island. He was assassinated in 1856 to almost no one’s dismay. The murderers were never tried in court and received a hero’s welcome on Mackinac Island.
August brings us Karen Dionne, who wrote “The Wicked Sister.” Hugely suspenseful, it’s set in northern Michigan and tells the story of two young girls, one a psychopath who lacks a moral compass and her older sister, who tries to solve a tragic childhood mystery.
In mid-August, guest host Elon Cameron will talk with Molly Wizenberg, who has nimbly trekked from her food blog, Orangette, to the podcast Spilled Milk, to her soul-baring memoir, “The Fixed Stars,” which explores questions of self-acceptance,sexual desire, identity and what makes a family.
Finally, please check out our website for details on our Aug. 23 virtual fundraiser with National Geographic Magazine editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg. A spell-binding orator, she will talk about how her magazine is covering the major crises of the day.
