Love fiction? Sports? Tales of tough women or poems, perhaps, that inspire you to experience “unabashed gratitude” for ordinary moments? How about a thought-provoking book about a looming environmental crisis?
The National Writers Series new season has it all.
Authors include NPR political correspondent Nina Totenberg, novelist Jeannette Walls, who launched her writing career with “The Glass Castle,” which appeared on the New York Times bestselling list for an astonishing 700 weeks.
NWS will also host Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks and Pulitzer Prize finalist Dan Egan. Chasten Buttigieg will talk about his young adult memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You (Young Readers Edition)” about growing up gay in Traverse City and podcast sensation Alvin Hall, who takes readers on a Green Book journey.
The season kicks off on Jan. 19 with a gripping account of Team USA’s hockey team winning the Olympic gold medal in 1998 — the women’s team, that is. It was the first year that women hockey players were allowed to compete.
Written by Keith Gave (“The Russian Five”) and NBC Sports veteran Tim Rappleye, the book is about the most intense sports rivalry, arguably in history: Canada and the U.S. It’s also — not surprisingly — about women in the male-dominated trenches fighting to be taken seriously, even when it took a wildcat strike against the “suits.”
“This is a bible for Title IX, all the women who never got ice time, never had anyone to play with, never got decent equipment,” Rappleye said.
The first chapter is titled ‘Of Pucks and Pony Tails’ — an account of girls and women who would modify their names or use initials, so that people couldn’t tell they were girls playing among boys.
“And they either cut their hair or tucked their pony tails into their jerseys,” said Gave.
Lisa Brown-Miller, who played on the Olympic team, will join the authors on stage to talk about her game memories.
“She was a forward, 5-foot, 1, the smallest and the oldest on the team. When she left to try out for the team, she was a coach of Princeton University; she was working, earning a living working in women’s hockey,” Rappleye said. “She chucked it all to take a chance to live out her dream. And then she almost got cut! They had too many centers. There was this 18-year-old, a rising star, who was going to beat her out. Lisa was terrified of getting cut without any safety net.”
Fortunately, the coach decided to keep an extra center on the team and Lisa proved herself in the final game, scoring a point and two assists.
All the events are available both virtually and hybrid except for Nina Totenberg’s event. NWS is trying out a new concept — a “watch party” —where fans can watch the live conversation at the City Opera House, where Totenberg will appear on a stage monitor, or at home.
