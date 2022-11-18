The National Writers Series just added two powerhouse authors to wrap up its 2022 season.
First up is Pete Souza. The son of a nurse and a boat mechanic — Portuguese immigrants — Souza worked in the hallowed halls of the White House as the official Presidential photographer for Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.
On Dec. 1, he will share some of his favorite photos and intimate stories from his newest book, “The West Wing and Beyond.” His first two photo books focused on the Obama years and were No. 1 bestsellers. Souza has become somewhat of a national celebrity with nearly 3 million Instagram users and the subject of a documentary, “The Way I See It.” He has appeared on virtually every national news show, including “60 Minutes,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and “Fox News Sunday.”
Although NWS usually holds its events at the City Opera House, this one’s at the Traverse City West High School — the only Traverse City venue that could meet Souza’s exacting requirements for a projector and a large screen.
Anna Quindlen, also a New York Times bestselling author, Pulitzer Prize winner, and former New York Times columnist, is coming to Traverse City on Dec. 13. This will be her third visit, and she’s had a lot of fun here. I remember seeing her stand at the edge of the Opera House stage to listen to the Accidentals sing a song they’d written just for her. On her last visit in 2018, Anna dropped me an email when she arrived home:
“Classic TC moment: the TSA agent looked at my ID, and said, ‘Weren’t you at the Opera House last night?” and proceeded to engage me about his love of literature.”
You have to love this small town.
In her newest book, “Write for Your Life,” Quindlen hopes to inspire folks who aren’t professional writers — “civilians” as she calls them — to write as a way toward living a more meaningful life.
“When we write we not only look, we see; we not only react but reflect. Writing gives you something to hold onto in a changing world,” Quindlen says.
Rochelle Riley, director of culture and arts for the city of Detroit, is guest host.
Tickets for both events require a purchase of the book — what’s known as a “book bundle” in the publishing industry. Increasingly, book publicists are requesting bundling for their top-tier authors.
Both events can also be watched at home on livestream.
A Dec. 8 event features Alice Wong, a disabled activist who was born with muscular dystrophy and had trouble walking by the time she was 7 years old. She now uses a wheelchair and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator. Wong is nationally known as a disability activist, leader, and consultant. (Interestingly, there’s a picture Pete Souza took of Wong talking to President Obama in 2015 via a robot on the 25th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act.)
Wong recently published a book, “Through the Eye of the Tiger,” that collects her life in pithy essays, intimate conversations, and childhood photos. It feels a little like a scrapbook. Here she talks about the effort to put paper to pen each day:
“Death and deep uncertainty,” she writes, “are realities that disabled and chronically ill people know intimately. Living in a disabled body where getting through the day and taking a shower are Olympic gold-medal-worth achievements adds a layer to the push/pull of writing. All this is tempered by the fact that disabled life, with is unpredictable crises, can upend and throw the best-laid writing plans into a dumpster fire. ... [I]nhabiting this watery sack of bones, informs how, when and why I write.”
Susan Odgers, a columnist for the Record-Eagle, was tapped to do the interview for this virtual event. Because of Wong’s recent medical challenges, Stephanie Foo plans to step in for the interview. Foo will also talk a bit about her own book, “What My Bones Knew,” about healing from complex PTSD, wrought by a years of physical abuse and neglect as a child, only to be abandoned as a teenager. She learned she couldn’t move on from trauma, but she could learn to live with it.
All National Writers Series events help fund our Raising Writers efforts — creative writing programs for area youth. This past fall, scores of students began their first novels, polished their college essays, and wrote short stories. We still have openings for our virtual playwriting class, which is taught in late fall with an eye toward competing in the Young Playwrights Festival at the City Opera House. The 12 finalists get to see their plays read on stage.
Thanks to all who make all of this possible. Storytelling connects us, helps us understand each other’s state of mind — and what could be more important than that?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.