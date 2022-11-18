Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the west and highest waves around 10 feet. For the Gale Watch, Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the northwest and highest waves around 12 feet possible. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&