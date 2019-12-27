We’re announcing our new season today, marking 10 years of “great stories/great conversations.” It feels like the right time to share with you the skinny of just how we come up with our author line-ups.
The explanation involves a little history. The impetus for the Writers Series began in May 2009, when Doug Stanton, my husband, was on book tour for Horse Soldiers. While he was away, Paulette Parsons and I organized a speaking event for him at the City Opera House as his final stop. Nearly 700 people packed the house, planting a seed for Doug’s big idea to make the City Opera House a book tour stop, one in which authors could make a meaningful connection with readers.
Doug decided to invite Elmore and Peter Leonard in July. Again, hundreds of people showed up, and Doug spontaneously announced the National Writers Series, “national” meaning that he wanted to draw nationally renowned authors to Traverse City. In the first year, we formed a nonprofit with our friend Grant Parsons and invited authors that Doug knew from his writing life: Tom Brokaw, James Bradley, Phil Caputo and Peter Matthiessen, to name a few. When his list of friends and acquaintances began to run out, we submitted author proposals to publicists at the major New York City publishing houses — Simon & Schuster, Random House, and HarperCollins, among others.
Back then, and continuing today, we ask publicists to include the National Writers Series on an author’s upcoming book tour.
Ten years ago, when all this started, NWS was offering publishers something fairly new — a huge venue at the historic City Opera House, audiences numbering in the hundreds, robust book sales, and lots of local media. Traditionally, authors visit bookstores to sign books and give a short talk. When publicists fail to drum up enough media publicity, few to no people show up and the bookstore visit becomes a lonely and humbling experience.
Publishers release books by season with new releases clustering in spring and fall; October is the banner month for the biggest authors. I receive emails about the new season and on a website called Edelweiss.
When there’s an author that sounds fascinating, I first check with my book committee and then drop the publicist an email to express interest. I also keep an eye out for new releases by specific authors, such as Louise Penny.
I always ask if the author might be willing to speak at Cordia, our major sponsor, and at our Front Street Writers classes, a magnet high school writing program taught at the Career Tech Center. (Doug helped create this, originally at TCAPS; he modeled it after his creative writing classes at Interlochen Arts Academy.) Some writers are up for anything. Others like to lay low and conserve their energy.
Sometimes the publicist responds immediately. Other times, especially when it comes to a rock-star level author, it takes a while. Of course, there are the authors who demand (and get) six figures to speak at stadium-style venues. Those aren’t the authors coming here.
The A-list authors, such as Mitch Albom, usually come with the request that we “bundle” tickets with a book. That’s because early sales of a book can rocket a title to the top of the New York Times Bestseller List.
In the case of Mitch’s book, “Finding Chika,” we sold well over 500 books on his wonderful visit here.
Now with NWS in its tenth year, publicists and authors are increasingly coming to us, which makes my job far easier.
Along the way, we decided to add Raising Writers programs with an eye of boosting the writing and reading skills of youth. Along with Front Street Writers, we host Battle of the Books in partnership with the library, teach poetry at Blair and Traverse Heights elementary schools, offer scholarships in partnership with the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, and we partner with Northwestern Michigan College to offer creative writing classes.
To celebrate our 10 years, NWS is planning on compiling writing advice from our visiting authors, “Rules to Write By.” We have a few more special events to celebrate our 10 years, so stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.