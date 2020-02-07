Mike Spann met the young woman who would become his wife in Langley, Virginia.
It was back in 1999, and they were both training to become intelligence officers for the CIA. Sparks later flew between them at a party on a simmering Fourth of July. Shannon had arrived just as Mike was getting ready to leave. He decided to stay. To chat with Shannon. For a long time.
Mike Spann was forever memorialized in the book “Horse Soldiers,” published in 2009 by NWS co-founder Doug Stanton (he’s also my husband).
On the fateful day of Nov. 25, 2001, Mike was interrogating pro-Taliban prisoners outside of an ancient fort in Afghanistan, including the American John Walker Lindh. Unbeknownst to him, some of the prisoners had hidden weapons underneath their clothing. In the space of a few minutes, they attacked and killed him.
Several days before, Mike had called Shannon, checking up on her and their 5-month-old baby, Jake.
“He told her that he loved her. He missed their two daughters and their young son. He said he couldn’t wait to hold the little boy,” Doug wrote. “Shannon rarely expected to hear from Mike, if at all, and she was delighted to hear his voice. But this phone conversation had somehow … left her in tears. She had hung up feeling that something terrible was going to happen to Mike.”
Fast forward to 2009, when Doug returned to Traverse City after a long book tour for “Horse Soldiers.” Shannon, unbeknownst to him, had remarried Traverse City native Thys DeBruyn and moved here. Jake Spann, “the baby,” had grown into a 9-year-old who had fallen in love with writing.
That May, Doug took the City Opera House stage to talk about “Horse Soldiers” with Army Special Forces Col. Mark Mitchell. The conversation was a meaningful one, bringing together factions of the community that rarely talked to each other about the tough subject of war.
Doug left the event thinking he could create a year-round book festival in which authors on book tour could connect with readers. He invited Peter and Elmore Leonard to the City Opera House in July, and announced the National Writers Series. Proceeds from the first event were donated to an area school, setting a precedent to support students.
NWS partnered with the Community Foundation to award college scholarships for aspiring writers. In 2012, NWS helped create the Front Street Writers, a public-school program modeled after Interlochen Arts Academy’s creative writing program, which Doug had attended, thanks to a scholarship.
Front Street Writers is now taught for free at the Career-Tech Center in collaboration with NWS. One of the Front Street Writers who will graduate this year will be, yes, Jake Spann.
A full circle.
“When I was writing ‘Horse Soldiers,’ I spent a lot of time looking at a photo of young Jake, a baby in his dad’s arms. If you had told me that one day, I’d be talking to Jake in a Front Street Writers classroom, I wouldn’t have comprehended it,” Doug said.
Jake, a passionate writer, enrolled in Front Street Writers to hone his writing skills.
“I was looking at my schedule and thinking school would be a lot more palatable if I could focus on what I enjoy doing. I thought I’d give it a shot,” he said.
Jake gave high praise to both his teachers: Erica Berry, the teaching fellow hired by NWS who is also at work on a book for a major publisher, and Teresa Scollon, the Career-Tech classroom teacher. Both are published writers.
NWS also brings the writers from the City Opera House stage to the classroom, whenever possible, and FSW students routinely recite their work at author events and publish pieces in an annual NWS Literary Journal.
Jake was recently profiled in the Washington Post series about youth who lost a parent in war. He plans to write about his life path for the Traverse City Record-Eagle. He also writes poetry and a professional blog every day after school.
Shannon said Jake’s decision to join Front Street Writers was “life-changing.”
“School is not Jake’s favorite thing, but writing is, and it really energized his last two years in a way nothing else would have, so we are super thankful for it.”
This article is reprinted from the National Writers Series section that appeared in the Record-Eagle announcing the upcoming season.
Editor’s note: Anne Stanton is NWS’s executive director. For details about NWS, go to www.nationalwritersseries.org.
