I was chatting with my attorney friend about Bonnie Garmus and her mega-selling debut novel, “Lessons in Chemistry,” which has grabbed the nationwide attention of book clubs, libraries, and readers of all kinds. To hear Garmus tell it, her novel is an unlikely runway success in which she makes some very deliberate points about, well … more on that in a minute. Bonnie Garmus will take the stage for a National Writers Series event on May 9.
The novel spins the tale of a brilliant chemist, Elizabeth Zott, who simply wants the freedom to do her job, ideally make a name for herself in abiogenesis (the theory that life rose from simplistic, non-life forms). But it’s the 1960s and Zott’s coworkers can’t accept a woman in their midst handling pipettes, test tubes, and a centrifuge — and sabotage her at every turn.
Out of a job and with a young daughter to support, she takes the only opportunity offered to her — hosting a cook show, “Supper at Six.” To the dismay of her producer, she turns the show into a staging ground to empower women, all the while taking measure of her dinner recipe with the precision of, well, a chemist.
So, getting back to my attorney friend — he recalled how, in the not-so-distant past, women weren’t viewed as “fit” for the law profession either.
“Sandra Day O’Connor’s graduated near the top of her class in 1952 and she only got one job offer — as a legal secretary,” he said.
He said we’re not talking ancient history here.
“A crusty lawyer in Traverse referred to one of my female colleagues as a ‘lawyerette.’ A federal judge in Grand Rapids urged women lawyers to wear dresses below the knee and to avoid pants.”
I remember working at a contact lens company in Silicon Valley in the 1980s and watching a tall woman in spike heels saunter into a second-floor conference room, her body covered by balloons. Turns out that she was the afternoon entertainment for a birthday celebration for the marketing director; it involved male executives lining up to bite and pop the balloons to reveal what I assume was her bikini-clad body underneath (I didn’t stick around to watch). I would have complained to the human resources director, but he was there, laughing with the rest of the guys.
I bet a lot of people have similar memories of their own.
Garmus was asked in a recent interview on Interlochen Public Radio, if there was a message in the book.
“Yes, there was a message,” she said. “It’s not just to women or girls, though, it’s to everyone. If you read it, there are a lot of men in the book that are a really admirable. It’s not anti-men, it’s anti-sexism, it’s anti-racism it’s anti all the things our society creates and for some reason we keep around.”
Just to be clear, the book is lighthearted. Protagonist Elizabeth Zott falls in love with the sport of rowing, she finds a stray dog and teaches it hundreds of words. And she falls in love, ever so reluctantly, with a fellow chemist.
This novel will be made into a TV series on Apple TV Plus this fall, which constitutes warp speed by Hollywood standards, given the fact it was just published a little more than a year ago. Garmus’ conversation with guest host Cynthia Canty is sure to be poignant and funny.
May is a big, big month at NWS — we’re hosting three events in nine days. Besides Bonnie Garmus, you can meet Jeannette Walls, whose new book, “Hang the Moon,” debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list, and who, like Garmus, is a huge favorite with all kinds of readers. And here’s a weird fact. The talented Brie Larson stars in both “Lessons in Chemistry” and “The Glass Castle,” a movie based on Walls’ blockbuster memoir by the same name. Literature instructor and columnist Susan Odgers is our guest host.
On May 12, we’re hosting Chasten Buttigieg, who’s out with a new memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You For Young Adults.” The guest host is actor, comedian, and author Kal Penn, who is a friend of Chasten’s.
These three books all touch on the human desire to belong — to be accepted and respected for exactly who you are. Garmus’ and Walls’ heroines fight for equality in the workplace — one as a chemist and the other for a place in her family business, which happens to include bootlegging. Chasten writes about growing up gay in Traverse City and his fear of not being accepted.
“I grew up in a conservative small town, with loving parents who worked hard to support me but didn’t know many gay people before I came out to them when I was 18, terrified that they would reject me. Even after I came out, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this essential part of me meant I’d never find love or have a family,” he wrote.
“Despite being an overachieving high school student and working multiple jobs, I struggled to finish college, and I graduated with a lot of student debt. I spent years desperately looking for some sign of a happy, stable future. I even experienced housing insecurity for a time, and my struggles with mental health and identity meant I often questioned if I was going to make it to the next day. It took a lot of hard work, but, as RuPaul says, ‘If you can’t love yourself, [how] ya gonna love anybody else?’ I had to learn to love myself and trust that the rest would follow.”
