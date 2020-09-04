Remember those dark days in early spring when the pandemic exploded into our lives?
I urged readers back then to write down their stories for posterity. Shortly afterward, the board of the National Writers Series came up with an idea to create a new website — www.LifeintheTimeofVirus.org — as a home for pandemic tales. They will eventually be digitally archived at the Traverse Area District Library.
Last week, we announced the winners. Many of the more than 200 essays bemoaned the tedium of staying home, but also the unexpected rewards, such as meditative nature walks or a long-needed conversation with an adult child who came home. One essay by Ashley Bursian, a second-place winner,wrote of her isolation with her nonverbal autistic 7-year-old son, but to whom isolation was nothing new.
Another by Dianne Walker told of being hospitalized for five days after she and 15 other relatives tested positive for COVID after a family funeral in June, underscoring just how contagious this virus really is.
Here are snippets from our first-place winners in the four age categories. You can read the submissions in their entirety on the website.
Adult: “Touch” By Anne Marie Oomen
I walked the empty road to a neighbor’s house.
I hesitated to knock—I’d have to touch the door,
but then I did. She came, her hair mussed,
smiled, and put her palm against the glass
and I put mine against the cool on my side.
High School: “Pandemic Percussion” By Athena Gillespie
… On the drive home, we stopped at a gas station to fill up the tank and get snacks. It was late at night and we had school the next day and the post-concert buzz was starting to fade. Until I looked at my phone and saw a post saying, “School is cancelled for the rest of the month.” I stared at the screen in disbelief. “Ummm, guys…our spring break is three weeks long. Tomorrow is our last day of school for the rest of the month!” Everyone just looked at each other for a second. Then: “AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!” We laughed and danced and praised the Lord like we had just walked through Heaven’s gates. The rest of the car ride home was spent discussing all of the fun things we could do together during this blessing of a break.
But when I got to school the next day, something shifted in me. It was rainy and dark, which contributed to a collective sense of unease. I didn’t fully believe it yet, but a question flashed through my mind: what if this is my last day of high school, ever?”
Middle School: “La Ventana Cerrando (The Window Closing)” By Ella Kirkwood
Pucon, Chile, March 11: it seems so long ago. That’s when the hard truth came crashing down. We learned that night that the U.S. was banning all international travel from Europe and Asia. We feared South America would be next on the list. And we knew then that we needed to evacuate and get home to Michigan as fast as possible. With borders closing, we were waking up from our blissful adventure to the pandemic sweeping the world. I was upset. I told my parents I wasn’t ready to leave. I had so much adventure left.”
Elementary: “Nellie Thinks” By Isabelle Brooks
Told from the point of view Nellie, the dog
The news has been on the big black box twenty-four seven. It’s about the corona that my dad drinks. I wonder if he caused all this. I like to bark at the mysterious people with white diapers on their face.
All my people have been feeling down in the dumps. When I try to cheer them up, I get too relaxed. Soft, hot air comes out my back side. They all run and scream my name. “So, we are playing tag?”
I know people are worried but I never want this to end. I would really miss practicing my gymnastics with my little human. I eat her ears and love the stinky smell of those mats. Scraps have multiplied! There are many smells of different foods. Will I have to go back to my unlocked kennel jail?
I love playing tag with my humans any time I want. These have been the best days of my bird dog life! I never want the smells to go away!
