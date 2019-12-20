TRAVERSE CITY — For Ann Arbor guitarist-singer Laith Al-Saadi, the national exposure and aftermath from the splash he made as a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016 has had its ups and downs.
But through it all, the acclaimed blues-rock guitarist has continued to write fresh music with high hopes for 2020, when he plans to head back into the studio to work on a new album.
“I’ve had the chance to cross paths with so many fantastic musicians traveling around the country, so I am looking to take advantage of those relationships,” he said, noting he recently spoke with legendary rock drummer Jim Keltner about taking part on a new album.
“With all this new material, I’m planning to get out and have a few different recording sessions on the West Coast and in Michigan, playing with these great musicians.”
Al-Saadi also plans to continue performing for his devoted Michigan fan base. That includes a recently announced Feb. 15 concert at the City Opera House in Traverse City.
Tickets for the “Cure for the Winter Blues” show featuring Al-Saadi are $29.50-$75, and available online at cityoperahouse.org. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Al-Saadi, 42, recently performed a rare acoustic show in Grand Rapids, debuting some of his new music and getting a chance to talk about his latest songs.
He noted that as part of his “organic development as an artist,” he plays, sings and writes on acoustic guitar and has often performed solo in the past.
Now, he’s anxious to record and release a new batch of songs. Al-Saadi’s most recent release was an award-winning tribute to Jimi Hendrix titled “A 75th Birthday Tribute to Jimi Hendrix,” that was released in 2017.
Al-Saadi declined comment on the fallout from his probation sentence earlier this year on a drug possession charge stemming from a 2018 arrest in Gaylord.
But he conceded it’s been “cathartic” to write new music.
“I am a very organic and spontaneous artist. I like to be moved when I’m moved to write,” he said. “I try not to limit that flow and I capitalize on the spontaneity. I don’t set out to craft something in particular; I let it come to me and pour out.”
