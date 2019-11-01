ANN ARBOR — Calexico with Iron & Wine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ingrid Michaelson and Mandolin Orange will lead the musical charge during the 2020 Ann Arbor Folk Festival.
The lineup for the prestigious, much-admired will also feature a pair of Michigan favorites — Detroit soul singer Bettye Lavette and up-and-coming Americana act Cold Tone Harvest from Plymouth.
The 43rd annual festival, a fundraiser for Ann Arbor’s The Ark, will take place Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Hill Auditorium on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.
The Friday night lineup will be headlined by the collaborative combo of Calexico and Iron & Wine, which released the joint project, “Years to Burn,” earlier this year.
That evening will also feature sets by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, New York indie-folk act The Lone Bellow, country blues artist Cedric Burnside, California’s Rainbow Girls and Canadian alt-country outfit Elliot Brood.
On Saturday, singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliffe — who leads the R&B-fueled combo Nathaniel Rateliffe & The Night Sweats — will headline, with folk duo Mandolin Orange, LaVette, fast-rising bluegrass star Molly Tuttle (who appears on Michigan-bred Billy Strings’ new album), Oklahoma singer-songwriter John Moreland and Cold Tone Harvest filling out the bill. Rock/blues/jazz musician Willy Porter will emcee both nights.
Tickets for premium seats — $110-$225 for one night, $200-$400 for two nights — are on sale by phone only starting today (Nov. 1) at 734-761-1800. Regular tickets are on sale to Ark members by mail only from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 ($65 one night, $120 two nights); get information on becoming an Ark member by calling 734-761-1800. Remaining seats will go on sale to the public ($45-$65 one night; $80-$120 two nights) and online on Dec. 2. Details online at theark.org.
